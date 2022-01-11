Southeastern baseball picked ninth in GAC Preseason Poll

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State baseball heads into the 2022 season picked to finish ninth in the Great American Conference standings, according to the league's preseason poll.

The Savage Storm, who are coming off a 17-22 season and 13-20 mark in GAC play, received 39 points in voting done by the league's coaches.

Southeastern was picked ahead of Ouachita Baptist in 10th, Southern Nazarene and East Central to round out the poll.

Harding was ranked just ahead of the Storm with Southwestern Oklahoma State in seventh.

Southern Arkansas was tabbed as the preseason favorite with seven first-place votes, followed by Oklahoma Baptist, which picked up one first-place nod. Arkansas Tech was third, but landed three-first-place votes, with Arkansas-Monticello in fourth.

Henderson State picked up a first-place vote but finished fifth in the poll while Northwestern Oklahoma State rounded out the top six.

Southeastern returns GAC Freshman of the Year and All-Region selection Seth Morrow, who posted a .378 average with 14 doubles, three triples, 11 homers and 51 RBI.

The lineup also welcomes back five others who started more than half the games — Richard Ware, Reid Rice, Dylan Herd, Joseph Ramirez and Matt Miles.

On the mound, Jacob Potter is back after going 3-2 with 49 Ks in nine starts while KC Bryan, Kenneth Klier and Logan Teske all return in the bullpen.

Southeastern will open the 2022 season on Feb. 4 to begin a three-game non-conference series at rival East Central.