Storm's Moon named GAC Women's Basketball Player of the Week

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. — After helping Southeastern Oklahoma State women’s basketball stretch its current winning streak to four games, Briley Moon has been named Great American Conference Player of the Week.

Moon, a junior guard from Martin's Mill, averaged 23 points and 8.5 rebounds during wins over Arkansas-Monticello and Southern Arkansas over the weekend.

She started with 19 points, eight rebounds and five steals in the win over UAM and followed that up with 27 points, nine rebounds and four steals against SAU.

The Storm will be back in action when the host East Central at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday in Bloomer Sullivan Arena.