Southeastern guard Dworsky tabbed GAC Men's Basketball Player of Week

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. — After a double-double and a pair of wins, Southeastern Oklahoma State's Adam Dworsky has earned Great American Conference Player of the Week honors.

Dworsky, a senior guard from Flower Mound, averaged 22.5 points and 10.5 assists to help the Savage Storm to blowout victories over Arkansas-Monticello and Southern Arkansas.

He finished the weekend shooting 68 percent, including hitting 7-of-12 three-pointers.

Dworsky had eight points, 11 assists and three boards in an 85-58 win over UAM and then totaled a 37 points and 10 assists on the way to a 103-73 win over SAU.

Dworsky and the Storm will be back in action when they host rival East Central at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday in Bloomer Sullivan Arena.