Soccer Roundup — Lady Bearcats end Gainesville tourney with two wins

GAINESVILLE — Briany Mendoza earned her second shutout in three matches as the Sherman Lady Bearcats closed out the Gainesville Tournament with a 2-0 victory over Boswell.

Roselyn Matamoros and Riley Tillotson had the goals while Kaley Wuestenfeld added an assist and teamed with Emma Morgan, Ella Llerenas and Elizabeth Garcia on defense to hold Boswell without a shot.

Sherman (3-0-1) is off until playing in the Princeton Tournament on Thursday.

Brandy Moran scored twice and had an assist as the Lady Bearcats also earned a 4-1 victory over Dumas. Carmen Ramirez had a goal and an assist while Tillotson headed home a goal off an assist by Wuestenfeld for a 4-0 lead in the middle of the second half.

Sherman also had a 0-0 tie against Bridgeport. Mendoza made a pair of saves as Morgan, Llerenas, Wuestenfeld, Garcia, McKinlee Burns and Lielene Perez-Soto helped hold Bridgeport to just four shots.

Boys

Richland Tournament

El Paso Montwood 2, Sherman 1

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS — Isai Guerrero tied the match early in the second half but Sherman ended the Richland Tournament with a loss against El Paso Montwood.

Guerrero scored off an assist from Garrett Wilkens less than three minutes after the break to tie the game but Eastwood notched the deciding goal just past the midway point of the second half.

Sherman (1-1-2) plays at Denton on Tuesday night.