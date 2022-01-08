Girls Basketball Roundup — Whitesboro still perfect in District 10-3A

Herald Democrat

WHITESBORO — Olivia Hildebrand scored 12 points as the Whitesboro Lady Bearcats remained undefeated in District 10-3A play with a 51-27 victory against Valley View.

Bradi Galloway added 11 points, Libby Langford totaled 10 points and Allison Muntz chipped in eight points for Whitesboro (19-6, 5-0), which remained tied with Ponder atop the district standings.

The Lady Bearcats will host Boyd on Tuesday night.

Landri Elvington scored 11 points to lead Valley View (9-10, 1-4).

S&S 57, Callisburg 15

In Sadler, Brenna Howard scored 21 points as fourth-place S&S defeated Callisburg in 10-3A action.

Cate Sloan and Olivia Manley each finished with 12 points for S&S (13-5, 3-2), which is tied with Paradise in the district standings.

The Lady Rams play at Paradise on Tuesday night.

District 10-5A

The Colony 44, Sherman 28

In Sherman, the Lady Bearcats suffered a loss against The Colony in district action.

Sherman (7-15, 2-3) and The Colony (7-8, 2-3) are now tied for fourth place in the 10-5A standings.

The Lady Bearcats will travel to second place Wylie East on Tuesday night.

Prosper Rock Hill 52, Denison 39

In Frisco, the Lady Yellow Jackets suffered a loss against Prosper Rock Hill in district action.

Denison (16-7, 1-4) and Prosper Rock Hill (9-11, 1-4) are tied with Lovejoy for sixth place in the 10-5A standings.

The Lady Jackets play at Lovejoy on Tuesday night.

District 11-3A

Pottsboro 63, Bonham 13

In Pottsboro, Ava Sims and Aly Malone each scored 11 points as second-place Pottsboro earned a district victory against Bonham.

Palyn Reid and Brayli Simpson finished with nine points apiece and Kara Neumann added eight points for the Lady Cardinals (21-4, 4-1), who are tied with Bells in second place.

Pottsboro will travel to Bells on Tuesday night.

Bonham (5-20, 0-5) will host Whitewright on Tuesday.

Bells 30, Whitewright 14

In Whitewright, the second-place Lady Panthers won a defensive battle against the fourth-place Lady Tigers.

Bells (16-9, 4-1) will host Pottsboro on Tuesday night. The two schools are tied for second in the standings.

Whitewright (18-5, 3-2) plays at Bonham on Tuesday.

District 13-2A

Lindsay 56, Tioga 31

In Tioga, Erica Quintin scored 13 points during the fifth-place Lady Bulldogs’ loss against fourth-place Lindsay in district action.

Sandra Zuniga added nine points and Blakely Arroyo chipped in five points for Tioga (10-16, 1-3), which travels to Era on Tuesday night.

Lindsay improved to 9-14 overall and 2-2 in district play.

Era 47, Collinsville 34

In Collinsville, the Lady Pirates suffered a loss against third-place Era in district action.

Collinsville (8-14, 1-4) will host Gainesville in a non-district contest on Tuesday night.

Era improved to 16-8 overall and 3-1 in the district standings.

District 14-2A

Tom Bean 52, Celeste 11

In Celeste, Samantha Lind scored 14 points as Tom Bean defeated Celeste in district action.

Emma Lowing totaled 12 points while Emmy Pennell, Kailey Vick and Taylor Brown all chipped in six points apiece for the Lady Tomcats (9-15, 2-2), who moved into a four-way tie for third place with Trenton, Honey Grove and Bland.

Tom Bean will host Trenton on Tuesday night.

Samara Buckley scored five points for Celeste (7-11, 0-5).