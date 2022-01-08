College Basketball Roundup — Grayson men, Southeastern teams win big

Herald Democrat

Tyrone Williams had 41 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals as Grayson College defeated Loyalty College Prep, 128-49, in non-conference action at Viking Gymnasium for its eighth straight victory.

D.J. Thomas totaled 29 points, 13 assists, four steals and three rebounds, Joshua Robinson finished with 22 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and three steals, Dorian Benford chipped in nine points and seven rebounds and Aseem Luckey had eight points, 17 rebounds and five assists for Grayson (13-3), which hosts Hill College in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action on Wednesday night.

GAC

Southeastern Oklahoma State 103, Southern Arkansas 73

DURANT, Okla. — Adam Dworsky put together a double-double with 37 points and 10 assists to lead Southeastern Oklahoma State to a 103-73 win over Southern Arkansas in Great American Conference play at Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

Dworsky finished 13-of-18 from the floor and 7-of-11 on three-pointers and was just one point shy of his career-high.

Jett Sternberger scored 23 points, Bobby finished with 19 points and five rebounds and Kellen Manek totaled 10 points and four assists for the Savage Storm (11-2, 6-1), who host East Central on Thursday night.

Women

GAC

Southeastern Oklahoma State 85, Southern Arkansas 66

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State shot 52.2 percent from the field on its way to an 85-66 victory over Southern Arkansas in Great American Conference at Bloomer Sullivan Arena for its fourth straight victory.

Briley Moon was 5-of-10 from beyond the arc for a game-high 27 points to go with nine rebounds and four steals, Kamryn Cantwell had 26 points by going 12-of-17 from the floor and dished out five assists, Chandler Kemp scored points and Caitlin Kobiske and Lauren Beason chipped in seven points apiece for the Savage Storm (7-7, 5-3), who host East Central on Thursday night.