Boys Basketball Roundup — S&S earns OT win; Collinsville tops Era

SADLER — Daymon Orr had 15 points and nine rebounds as fourth-place S&S forced overtime and then scored the only point in the extra period for a 47-46 victory against Callisburg in District 10-3A action.

Kevin Sanchez added eight points, Skyler Hogan chipped in seven points and eight rebounds and Eli Mahan totaled five points and six rebounds for the Rams (9-9, 2-1), who play at Paradise on Tuesday night.

Callisburg fell to 13-8 overall and 0-3 in district action.

Whitesboro 69, Valley View 38

In Whitesboro, Kason Williams scored 30 points as the 10-3A co-leading Bearcats handled Valley View.

Jake Hermes had 17 points, 10 rebounds and four steals, Torran Naglestad added 14 points and Jayce Sanders chipped in four points and seven rebounds for Whitesboro (15-5, 3-0), which is tied with Ponder and Boyd atop the district standings.

The Bearcats will host Boyd on Tuesday.

Valley View dropped to 6-13 overall and 0-3 in district play.

District 10-5A

Prosper Rock Hill 57, Denison 35

In Frisco, Corey Roberts scored 11 points during the Yellow Jackets’ loss against district co-leader Prosper Rock Hill.

Trey Rhodes added six points and De’Teaurean Johnson chipped in five points for Denison (0-16, 0-3), which travels to Lovejoy on Tuesday night.

Riley Shore scored 12 points to lead Prosper Rock Hill (12-9, 3-0), which is tied with Lovejoy in first place.

District 11-3A

Howe 46, Gunter 28

In Howe, Jacob Campbell had 19 points, six rebounds and three assists as Howe defeated Gunter in district action.

Austin Haley finished with 10 points, five rebounds and four steals for the Bulldogs (7-5, 2-1), who are tied with Leonard for third place.

Howe travels to Blue Ridge on Tuesday.

Gunter (16-5, 1-2) will host Leonard on Tuesday night.

Bells 52, Whitewright 40

In Whitewright, Bo Baker scored 20 points as district co-leader Bells beat Whitewright.

Bells (16-3, 3-0) remained tied with Pottsboro in first place. The two teams play for sole possession of first place in Bells on Tuesday.

Whitewright (3-13, 0-3) plays at Bonham on Tuesday night.

Pottsboro 38, Bonham 37

In Pottsboro, the district co-leading Cardinals survived a shot in the final seconds to hold on for a victory over Bonham.

Pottsboro (14-8, 3-0) will play at Bells on Tuesday with the winner getting sole possession of the top spot in the standings.

District 13-2A

Collinsville 48, Era 38

In Collinsville, Nathen Bocanegra scored 17 points as the Pirates defeated Era in district action.

Carter Scott added eight points and 14 points, Landon Carpenter totaled eight points, five rebounds and four assists and Rylan Newman chipped in eight points and six rebounds for Collinsville (7-13, 2-1), which is tied with Tioga in third place.

The Pirates have the district bye on Tuesday before playing at Tioga on Friday night.

Lindsay 56, Tioga 51

In Tioga, the Bulldogs suffered a loss against Lindsay in district action.

Tioga (9-10, 2-1), which is tied with Collinsville for third place, travels to Era on Tuesday.

Lindsay (8-10, 3-0) sits in first place by a half-game over Muenster.

District 14-2A

Celeste 38, Tom Bean 37

In Celeste, Tom Bean suffered a close loss against the third-place Blue Devils.

Tom Bean (3-14, 0-2) hosts Trenton on Tuesday night.

Celeste (14-6, 2-1) has the district bye on Tuesday night.