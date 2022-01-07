College Basketball Roundup — Storm squads sweep Arkansas-Monticello

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State hit its first 11 three-point shots on the way to a commanding 85-58 win over Arkansas-Monticello in Great American Conference play at Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

The Storm’s streak of consecutive threes made was two shy of the NCAA Division II record as Southeastern shot 76 percent in the first half.

Kellen Manek hit five threes to finish with 27 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four blocks, Bobby Johnson connected on 5-of-7 from beyond the arc on the way to 21 points while adding six rebounds, Jett Sternberger followed with 11 points and eight rebounds, Kyle Leslie scored 10 points off the bench and Adam Dworsky had eight points and 11 assists for Southeastern (10-2, 5-1), which hosts Southern Arkansas at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Women

GAC

Southeastern Oklahoma State 69, Southern Arkansas 50

DURANT, Okla. — Briley Moon hit five-three-pointers and scored 19 points while Southeastern Oklahoma State held Arkansas-Monticello to 28.3 percent shooting in a victory in Great American Conference play at Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

Moon also added eight rebounds and five steals, Kentoya Woods came off the bench to provide 11 points, Lauren Beason turned in 10 points and eight rebounds, Caitlin Kobiske finished with eight points and Kamryn Cantwell chipped in seven points and five assists for the Savage Storm (6-7, 4-3), who host Southern Arkansas at 1 p.m. on Saturday.