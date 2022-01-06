Soccer Roundup — Denison boys starts season with a win; Sherman boys earn two ties

Herald Democrat

PRINCETON — The Denison Yellow Jackets kicked off their season and the Princeton Tournament with a 2-0 victory over Frisco Emerson.

Logan Voight gave the Jackets a 1-0 lead off an assist by Junior Contreras and then Yadiel Sauceda scored early in the second half with Alan Chavez earning the assist.

Kanyon Ives made eight saves to pick up the shutout for Denison, which continues tourney action against Argyle at 9 a.m. and then faces Royse City at 5 p.m. on Friday.

Richland Tournament

Sherman 0, Fort Worth Paschal 0

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS — Luis Terrazas and Yasir Rodriguez combined on a shutout for the second time this season as the Bearcats finished the first day of the Richland Tournament with a scoreless tie against Fort Worth Paschal.

Sherman (1-0-2) will continue tourney play against El Paso Eastwood at 11 a.m. on Friday.

Sherman opened the tournament with a 1-1 tie against host Richland. Isai Guerrero gave the Bearcats the lead 13 minutes into the second half before Richland tied the match 13 minutes later and close out the scoring.