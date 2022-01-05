Three-pointers help Pottsboro pull away from Gunter

GUNTER — It was an unlikely outburst based on the performance that Pottsboro produced in the first half, which included a stretch where the Cardinals made only one basket in the second quarter and just a single three-pointer to their credit.

But when the third quarter began, the entire lineup starting firing — and hitting — from deep as Pottsboro pulled away to beat the Gunter Tigers, 60-37, in District 11-3A action.

“We’ve got a lot of guys that are capable of shooting threes,” PHS head coach Tyler White said. “If they’re open, shoot with confidence.”

The Cardinals made five three-pointers in the first five minutes of the second half for a double-digit lead they held the rest of the way while also holding Gunter to just seven points in each of the final three frames.

“We talked about getting out on their shooters and keeping them out of the paint,” White said. “We had to make sure we could get some things covered and I thought we did an exceptional job of that.”

Piercen Reid had 17 points, Connor Hosch scored 14 points and Matt McCullough chipped in eight points for Pottsboro (13-8, 2-0), which hosts Bonham on Friday night.

“I think we’re still on the upswing,” White said about his first few months leading the program. “They’re getting more and more comfortable with what we’re doing. We have a good foundation and we keep building on that.”

After the first week of district play, the Cardinals join Bells as the only teams still undefeated in district play and if both win on Friday would set up a clash for sole possession of the top spot on Tuesday.

“Any road game in district is an important one. If you can steal one or two, that’s really big,” White said. “We emphasized that.”

Kenny Burkholder scored 14 points, Jackson Burkholder added six points and Ethan Sloan and Kaiden Pines each chipped in five points for Gunter (16-4, 1-1), which travels to Howe on Friday.

Four Cardinals combined on seven threes in the final two quarters and were led by Hosch, who made four of them with three coming in the third.

He sandwiched two around one by Ayden Barnett for a quick 9-0 burst to open the third quarter as Pottsboro took the lead for good.

Sloan responded with a three and Kenny Burkholder followed with a bucket as the Tigers got within 31-28 in the middle of the third.

But Ryan Kennedy and Hosch drilled threes to kick off an 11-0 run and the Pottsboro lead was 44-30 heading to the fourth quarter.

Gunter made one final push to trim the deficit to 11 but the Cardinals held the Tigers to just two points in the final six-and-a-half minutes to break the game open by pushing the lead to 20 points with 2:15 remaining.

The Cardinals were down only a point at half-time despite making just one basket in the second quarter.

Cash McCullough’s floater came with 6:20 on the clock and Pottsboro only managed eight free throws until the break, when it was down 23-22.

That’s because after Kenny Burkholder’s three-pointer with 5:24 showing gave the Tigers a 21-16 advantage, Mason Peacock’s two free throws with just over two minutes to go in the half were the only scoring by the home team before heading into the locker room.

Pottsboro’s only three of the opening half gave the Cardinals a 7-6 advantage when Travis Teague connected from the top of the key in the middle of the first quarter.

But Kenny Burkholder put together a personal 8-0 run with a shot from deep, a pair of free throws and a three-point play to give the Tigers a 14-7 lead.

Reid scored in the final minute of the frame to pull Pottsboro within 16-12 at the end of the quarter.