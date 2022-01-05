Lady Tigers make defensive stand for sole possession of first place

GUNTER — The Lady Tigers trailed at the end of the third quarter in a defensive battle they expected against the Pottsboro Lady Cardinals, because all of their recent meetings have hinged on the lack of points put on the scoreboard.

So in the latest installment, even Gunter head coach Katie Stinton was surprised when she finally got her hands on the scorebook and saw the zero in the fourth quarter under Pottsboro’s ledger.

The final eight minutes were the capper of a stretch where the Lady Tigers held the Lady Cardinals without a basket for almost the entire second half and overcame a strong defensive effort by Pottsboro for a 32-24 victory in District 11-3A action.

“I didn’t think it would be quite that low-scoring,” Stinton said. “We had certain things we wanted to limit certain players. They’re an aggressive team over there as well.”

Blakely Esnard scored 10 points, Alyssa Tarpley added nine points and Rhyan Pogue totaled eight points for Gunter (16-7, 4-0), which moved into sole possession of first place and earned its 19 straight district victory dating back to the latter stages of the 2019-20 season.

The last team with a district win over the Lady Tigers was Pottsboro (20-4, 3-1), which has comes close since to snapping that streak – including losing on a buzzer-beater last year.

“I think we’re at the point in this little rivalry, the kids know what’s on the line,” Stinton said. “You don’t have to play it up. And if it’s going to be a defensive battle, you’ve got to find a way to battle to the end.”

Aly Malone scored seven points to lead the Lady Cardinals while Palyn Reid added five points.

To win this match-up lately has been all about defense — in five of the past six meetings the winner has not cracked 40 points but still emerged on top.

Neither side looked close to hitting that mark again with a half-time score of 19-14 and Pottsboro clinging to a 24-23 lead after three quarters.

Esnard found Pogue underneath for a layup with 7:25 left as Gunter went ahead for good. However, the Lady Tigers were unable to put Pottsboro away until the final minute.

Gunter didn’t make a shot for the last six-and-a-half minutes — keeping it a one-possession game for four minutes before Tarpley made a free throw with 2:28 remaining.

Esnard went 4-for-4 at the line in the final 55 seconds and Gunter survived a three-point attempt from Malone that rattled out with 39 seconds left that would have made it 30-27 and kept the final moments in doubt.

Reid and Autumn Graley had layups in the first minute-and-a-half of the third quarter as the only baskets for Pottsboro after the break.

Those shots gave Pottsboro a 23-16 lead before Brayli Simpson’s free throw with 12 seconds remaining in the third ended up as the Lady Cardinals’ only offense for the remaining 14-and-a-half minutes.

Despite Pottsboro’s drought, it took Gunter awhile to get in front for the first time. The Lady Tigers managed just five points in the final five-and-a-half minutes of the third — Kinley Johnson hit a three and Tarpley’s shot in the lane beat the stanza’s buzzer for a one-point deficit.

Gunter was down only five points at half-time despite making just two shots in the second quarter.

Tarpley banked in a runner with 5:27 on the clock and Pogue scored underneath with 3:03 remaining until the break yet stayed within striking distance as Pottsboro managed just seven points in the frame — including a three from Kara Nuemann with 2:36 showing which provided the final points of the half for either side as the Lady Cards went into the locker room with that 19-14 lead.

Malone and Reid helped Pottsboro off to a strong start as the visitors jumped to a 9-3 advantage by the middle of the first quarter.

But Gunter found its footing behind baskets from Tarpley and Esnard to get within a point in the final minute.

Simpson connected on a three-pointer with 14 seconds on the clock but Esnard responded with a drive to beat the buzzer and the Lady Cardinals only held a 12-10 lead after what turned out to be by far the most productive eight minutes of the contest.