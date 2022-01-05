Denison native Taylor named Navarro head football coach

Herald Democrat

CORSICANA — Navarro College has announced the hiring of Ryan Taylor as the football program's new head coach.

Taylor spent the last two seasons as head coach at Cisco College. He led the Wranglers to an 11-5 overall record, including an undefeated season in Spring 2021 that culminated with a Southwest Junior College Football Conference Championship and No. 3 ranking in the final NJCAA Division I Football Poll.

Taylor replaces Scott Parr, who became co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach on Louisiana Tech head coach Sonny Cumbie's staff.

Following the school's only perfect season at 7-0, Cisco went 4-5 this past fall, dropping four league games by a combined 11 points, including two on field goals as time expired. Cisco handed eventual NJCAA national champion and SWJCFC conference champion New Mexico Military Institute its only loss.

Taylor, a 2006 Denison graduate and first-team all-district lineman, earned two-time All-SWJCFC honors at Tyler Junior College (2007-08), and was honorable mention All-Pac 12 in 2010 at UCLA.

Taylor began his coaching career at Tyler Junior College in 2013, was named the offensive coordinator in 2015 and then became Cisco's offensive coordinator in 2017 before being elevated to head coach in January 2020.