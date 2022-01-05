Boys Basketball Roundup — Howe, Bells pick up district victories

Herald Democrat

BONHAM — Jacob Campbell had 19 points and six rebounds as the Howe Bulldogs defeated Bonham, 37-22, in District 11-3A action.

Austin Haley added 12 points and six rebounds for Howe (6-5, 1-1), which hosts Gunter on Friday night.

Michael Crosby scored 12 points to lead Bonham, which plays at Pottsboro on Friday.

Bells 54, Leonard 43

In Bells, Cooper Smith scored 15 points as the 11-3A co-leading Panthers defeated Leonard.

Bo Baker and Hunter Dunn each finished with 12 points for Bells (15-3, 2-0), which travels to Whitewright on Friday night.

Blue Ridge 53, Whitewright 37

In Blue Ridge, Whitewright suffered a loss against Blue Ridge in 11-3A action.

Whitewright (3-12, 0-2) will host district co-leader Bells on Friday night.

Jonathan Garza scored 19 points to lead Blue Ridge (12-10, 1-1), which plays at Leonard on Friday.

District 10-5A

Lovejoy 78, Sherman 50

In Sherman, Kasai Burton scored 15 points during the Bearcats’ loss against district co-leader Lovejoy at Bearcat Gymnasium.

Phoenix Grant added nine points and Elijah Chapman totaled eight points for Sherman (11-10, 1-1), which hosts The Colony on Friday night.

Jax Thompson had 17 points to lead Lovejoy (20-2, 2-0), which is tied with Prosper Rock Hill in first place.

District 9-4A

Van Alstyne 80, Aubrey 52

In Aubrey, Carson Brown scored 33 points as the Panthers defeated Aubrey to start district play.

J.J. Boling finished with 23 points and Kade Ramer added 10 points for Van Alstyne (16-5, 1-0), which hosts Anna on Friday night.

Carter May had 17 points to lead Aubrey.

District 10-3A

Whitesboro 75, Paradise 73, 2OT

In Paradise, the Bearcats used a fourth-quarter rally to force overtime and eventually pulled out the district victory over Paradise in double OT.

Whitesboro will host Valley View on Friday night.

Paradise dropped to 12-10 overall and 1-1 in district play.

S&S 44, Pilot Point 41

In Pilot Point, Skyler Hogan and Brett Steward each scored eight points as S&S held on for a victory over Pilot Point in district play.

Kevin Sanchez added seven points and Daymon Orr chipped in six points for S&S (8-9, 1-1), which hosts Callisburg on Friday night.

District 13-2A

Lindsay 53, Collinsville 38

In Lindsay, Carter Scott and Landon Carpenter each finished with 14 points during Collinsville’s loss against Lindsay in district play.

Nathen Bocanegra added five points and Jagger Goedertier grabbed five rebounds for the Pirates (6-13, 1-1), who host Era on Friday night.