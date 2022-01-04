Sherman boys soccer has new coach, same old goals

For many years, including some recently, the Sherman Bearcats boys soccer roster always had its fair share of turnover but the lone constant was at head coach, where there hadn’t been a change except for a one-year blip since the mid-80s.

Heading into this season things have flipped for the Cats — the man in charge is brand-new but there are plenty of returning starters across the field as Sherman opens the season by hosting Waxahachie at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Sherman High School as all home matches will now be played on campus instead of at Bearcat Stadium.

“Obviously I have my own way — how we play is different,” SHS head coach Matt Ellis said. “It was a clean slate. I can see how they’re going to handle things, how they react to how I coach.”

Ellis takes over for Chico Aleman, who retired following 37 seasons with the 1999 campaign — when he took a sabbatical to earn his master's degree — the only year he wasn’t in charge since 1985. He won more than 225 matches and made 17 playoff appearances, including region quarterfinal berths twice and a final district title coming in 2020.

Ellis arrives from Anna, were he made the 4A playoffs seven times with region quarterfinal appearances in 2017 and 2018, won a district title in 2019 and was named district Coach of the Year in 2019 and 2020.

“I tried to hold on to some of the stuff because of how successful Chico was here,” Ellis said.

He takes over after the Bearcats finished last season with a 2-16-1 overall record and a 1-12-1 mark in district play to place eighth in the 10-5A standings as the program goes for its first playoff victory since 2007.

Sherman has some holes to fill in the lineup due to graduation, including keeper Jacob Prado, who signed with Harding, midfielders Daniel Gracia, who was second-team all-district, and Samuel Sanchez, as well as defenders Colby Wilkens and Jason Aldeco and forward Alex Orellana.

“I don’t have a set, set lineup as I’m still trying to pin down the starters,” Ellis said. “Minutes are going to get cut down from the scrimmages as I figure out how to try and fit the pieces together. These games are to get us ready for the district opener. I want to make sure we’re prepared for those district games.”

Up front the Bearcats bring back junior Paxson Wecker, who was named first-team all-district, and senior Adrian Paulin, who could be in different spots.

“Adrian’s the kind of guy I can have around the field depending on what’s needed,” Ellis said. “I view him as my utility guy.”

Senior Isai Guerrero also has experience at forward and shown an ability to work well with Wecker.

“Those are two guys we’re going to rely on heavily,” Ellis said. “I think it’s a really good pairing.”

Sophomore midfielder Kai Altun stepped right into the starting lineup last season and shared the 10-5A Newcomer of the Year honors but will miss this season due to injury.

Senior Victor Paulin is a returning starter while junior Victor Escobedo and sophomore Juan Orellana and Garrett Wilkens look to round out the midfield unit. Senior Reynaldo Quiroz and junior Juan Jaimes are also in the mix for playing time.

On defense, juniors Julian Nandin, Jesus Luis and Dane Casselberry have solidified their spots in the lineup with seniors Jared Gibson and Dylan Caylor working to find minutes.

There is a battle at keeper between senior Luis Terrazas, who saw some varsity time last year, and sophomore Yasir Rodriguez entering the season.

“Those two all four scrimmages each played a half. It’s right down the middle,” Ellis said. “I have no problem through non-district going 50-50 until someone takes the job.”

In addition to non-district games against Denton and Argyle, Sherman will play in the Richland and Denison Tournaments before starting District 10-5A play on Jan. 25. The Bearcats are again with Denison, Prosper Rock Hill, McKinney North, Lovejoy, The Colony, Wylie East and Princeton.

Wylie East, Lovejoy, The Colony and Prosper Rock Hill were the playoff teams last season.