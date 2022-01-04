Girls Basketball Roundup — Sherman beats Lovejoy; W'boro 4-0 in 10-3A

Herald Democrat

Kirstyn Hinkley scored 16 points as the Sherman Lady Bearcats defeated Lovejoy, 50-34, in District 10-5A action at Bearcat Gymnasium.

Jaliyah Guess added 12 points and Shamiah Johnson chipped in eight points for Sherman (7-14, 2-2), which hosts The Colony on Friday night.

Lovejoy dropped to 13-9 overall and 1-3 in district play.

McKinney North 53, Denison 46

In Denison, the Lady Yellow Jackets came up just short of pulling off an upset victory against 10-5A co-leader McKinney North.

Denison (16-6, 1-3) will travel to Prosper Rock Hill on Friday night.

McKinney North improved to 20-1 on the season and 4-0 in district action.

District 9-4A

Van Alstyne 49, Aubrey 32

In Aubrey, the Lady Panthers came away with a district victory over the Lady Chaparrals.

Van Alstyne (14-9, 2-1), which moved into a three-way tie for second place, hosts Anna on Friday night.

June Chatterley and Lexie Temple each had eight points to lead Aubrey (8-11, 2-2).

District 10-3A

Whitesboro 40, Paradise 29

In Paradise, Libby Langford scored 13 points as Whitesboro won a battle of district undefeateds with its victory against Paradise.

Olivia Hildebrand added 12 points, A’niyah Shaw chipped in eight points and Allison Muntz totaled seven points for Whitesboro (18-6, 4-0), which hosts Valley View on Friday night.

The Lady Bearcats are now tied with just Ponder atop the district standings.

Gazey Yates scored 10 points to pace third-place Paradise (12-10, 3-1).

S&S 50, Pilot Point 31

In Pilot Point, Brenna Howard and Marlee Howard each finished with 15 points as fourth-place S&S defeated fifth-place Pilot Point in district action.

Dakota Billmeier chipped in six points for S&S (12-5, 2-2), which hosts Callisburg on Friday night.

Pilot Point dropped to 9-8 overall and 1-3 in district play.

District 11-3A

Bells 51, Leonard 36

In Bells, Olivia Pedigo scored 24 points as the Lady Panthers picked up a district victory against Leonard.

Hannah Bondarenko added nine points, Riley Rolen chipped in six points and Kinley Weger totaled five points for Bells (15-9, 3-1) which plays at Whitewright on Friday night in a matchup of teams tied for second place.

Howe 44, Bonham 24

In Bonham, Matalee Stewart and Kendall Griffin each scored 10 points during Howe’s district victory over Bonham.

Landery Sanders, Reese Smith and Teagan Stubblefield all finished with six points apiece for fifth-place Howe (8-15, 2-2), which hosts first-place Gunter on Friday night.

Bonham (5-19, 0-4) travels to second-place Pottsboro on Friday.

Whitewright 43, Blue Ridge 31

In Blue Ridge, Natalie Alexander scored 21 points as Whitewright defeated Blue Ridge in district action.

Jy Johnson added eight points and Ashton Long chipped in six points for Whitewright (18-4, 3-1), which hosts Bells on Friday. The Lady Tigers moved into a tie for second place with Bells and Pottsboro.

District 13-2A

Alvord 86, Tioga 42

In Alvord, Erica Quintin scored 18 points during Tioga’s loss against district co-leader Alvord.

Sandra Zuniga added 11 points for Tioga (10-15, 1-2), which hosts Lindsay on Friday night.

Alvord improved to 17-8 overall and 4-0 in district play.

Lindsay 71, Collinsville 32

In Lindsay, the Lady Pirates suffered a loss against the Lady Knights in district action.

Collinsville (7-13, 1-3) will host Era on Friday night.