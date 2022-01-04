Denison boys soccer out to continue upward trend

Things started to go the Yellow Jackets’ way last season. Some matches that would have been losses turned to ties. Some that would have been ties turned to wins. And the progress Denison had hoped to string together finally manifested in a couple of spots — including a move up the standings.

Continuing that upward trend starts as the Yellow Jackets open their season against Argyle in the Princeton Tournament on Thursday morning.

“That’s something we’ve talked about. The kids are excited to get going,” DHS head coach Scotty Voight said. “We did some things against some teams we hadn’t done and the guys coming back, they have a lot more to go.”

The Jackets finished last season with a 6-15-2 overall record and a 2-10-2 mark in district play to place sixth in the 10-5A standings. It was more wins than the previous two years combined and triple the number from 2021, an improvement from just a single tie in eight district matches that had Denison last in the 10-5A standings and included its first victory over rival Sherman in five seasons.

The positive results in district play were the most success since 2015, which had been the last time the program earned a district victory.

In the bigger picture, the Jackets are hoping to get even closer to their first playoff berth in eight years.

There were not many losses in the lineup to graduation — 13 lettermen return — but key pieces including forwards Reece Stange and Josue Pavon and defenders Tommy Prater and Kelan Becker need to be replaced.

Senior Yadiel Sauceda was first-team all-district and led the Yellow Jackets in goals while classmate Logan Voight is a holdover as a forward.

Senior Asher Wagner and junior Anthony Cruz could also find themselves contributing up top after producing at other spots on the field last season.

Denison had a very young midfield a year ago and essentially brings back everyone, which has increased depth in that particular area of the roster.

Seniors John Dornstadter and Giovanni Garcia, along with juniors Ervey Sanchez, Tony Cano and Edwin Castillo and sophomores Matt Rangel, Alan Chavez and Joseph Dornstadter are all in that mix to earn the majority of minutes.

“It’s a luxury for me to turn and look on the bench and see starters last year that might not be on the field at that time,” Voight said.

Senior Ruben Delarosa made the move from midfield to defense last season and earned first-team all-district accolades. Also returning in the back end are senior Kaiser Decker, who was second-team all-district, and junior Jordan Bello. Junior Ryder Pool is holding off a charge for the final starting slot from seniors Mason Reynolds, Iosimar Barron and Ulises Diaz. Wagner could also find minutes here as well.

“Definitely a strength; we’ve got that experience back there,” Voight said. “We know it’s one where we’re able to play guys who have shown they can get the job done.”

At keeper, Kanyon Ives entered his sophomore season splitting time in net but eventually gained most of the minutes and was a second-team all-district selection. Now as a junior, he’s locked in between the pipes.

“We feel like he’ll have a better year than he did last season,” Voight said. “He’s definitely earned that starting spot for sure.”

In addition to a non-district game against Melissa, Denison will host a tournament and play in the Burkburnett Tournament before starting District 10-5A play on Jan. 25. The Yellow Jackets are again with Sherman, Prosper Rock Hill, McKinney North, Lovejoy, The Colony, Wylie East and Princeton.

Wylie East, Lovejoy, The Colony and Prosper Rock Hill were the playoff teams last season.

“I think that’s one reason we added the extra tournament, to get more competitive games to help prepare them for district,” Voight said. “They know with this district it’s challenging but they feel like they are coming up and can do something, be in the mix. The goal any season is to make the playoffs.”