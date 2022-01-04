Bearcats start the soccer season with a shutout win

Herald Democrat

Luis Terrazas and Yasir Rodriguez combined on the shutout, making the only goal of Sherman’s 1-0 victory against Waxahachie stand up in a season-opening victory for the Bearcats at Sherman High School.

Dylan Caylor notched the goal off an assist by Isai Guerrero and Sherman got strong play in the back end from Julian Nandin, Dane Casselberry and Jesus Luis to finish off the shutout for the Bearcats, who will compete in the Richland Tournament starting on Thursday.