Grayson women's hoops comes up short against Eastern Oklahoma

Herald Democrat

Deja Jones scored 11 of her 13 points in the second half but Grayson College came up short against Eastern Oklahoma State College, 69-66, in non-conference action at Viking Gymnasium.

Promise Taylor had 10 points, Sonja Schuch and Daiysha Brown each chipped in eight points and Marta Duda added seven points for the Lady Vikings (7-7), who open North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference play at Ranger on Wednesday night.