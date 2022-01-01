College Basketball Roundup — Woods leads Storm women past Harding

Herald Democrat

SEARCY, Ark. — Kentoya Woods came off the bench with 17 second-half points to spark Southeastern to a come-from-behind 84-75 victory in Great American Conference play at Harding.

Kamryn Cantwell finished with 20 points on 8-of-12 to go with nine rebounds and five assists, Briley Moon had 14 points and eight rebounds and Chandler Kemp added 13 points and five assists for the Savage Storm (5-7, 3-3), which hosts Arkansas-Monticello on Thursday night.

Non-conference

Wisconsin-Eau Claire 69, Austin College 45

Kacie West paced Austin College with 15 points and added five rebounds and a pair of steals but No. 8 Wisconsin-Eau Claire earned a victory over the ‘Roos in a non-conference match-up at Hughey Gym.

Lauren Traylor finished with 11 points and a team-best six rebounds while Collinsville’s Carrie Johnson and Gunter’s Sarah Putnicki each chipped in five points for Austin College (2-8), which plays at UT-Dallas in non-conference action on Monday night.

Jessie Ruden scored 24 points to lead Wisconsin-Eau Claire (11-2).

Men

Non-conference

LeTourneau 99, Austin College 84

Roman Strickland finished with 27 points, 11 rebounds and four assists but Austin College couldn’t keep pace with LeTourneau University in a 99-84 loss in non-conference action at Hughey Gym.

Jackson Rennie made 6-of-14 three-pointers on his way to 20 points while adding five rebounds, Jason Jones had 13 points and 13 rebounds, Jaylyn Cleamons chipped in 12 points and Chase Antosca totaled seven assists and nine rebounds for Austin College (3-7), which returns to Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference play on Friday night.

Caedmon Liebengood led all scorers with 36 points for LeTourneau (9-2).

GAC

Harding 76, Southeastern Oklahoma State 73

SEARCY, Ark. — Despite five-double digit scorers, Southeastern had its nine-game winning streak come to an end with a 76-73 loss in Great American Conference play at Harding.

Kellen Manek led all scorers with 21 points on the strength of a 5-of-10 effort from beyond the arc, Ante Brzovic turned in his fourth double-double of the season with 17 points and a career-high 17 rebounds, Jett Sternberger followed with 13 points and six rebounds, Bobby Johnson chipped in 11 points and Adam Dworsky totaled 10 points for the Savage Storm (9-2, 4-1), which hosts Arkansas-Monticello on Thursday night.