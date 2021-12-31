Sherman girls soccer knows late push is needed

While the Lady Bearcats made a slight move in the district standings, Sherman knows that how it closes the season will be far more indicative of success than its start.

The Lady Cats have been good recently during the early part of their schedule, hovering around .500, but then fallen back once it enters a tough district slate with some of the best programs in the region.

Finding the right formula down the stretch begins as Sherman opens the season by hosting Dallas Hillcrest at 3 p.m. on Monday afternoon at Sherman High School as all home matches will now be played on campus.

“We’re excited to get started,” Lady Cats head coach Chance Hawkins said. “Last year, we did a good job of competing. We stole points from McKinney North, we played The Colony tough, down to Wylie East 1-0 at half-time. We want to make the playoffs but competing against these really good teams, my girls have grown and been a thorn in the sides of some teams.”

The Lady Bearcats finished last season with a 4-15-3 overall record and a 2-11-1 mark in district play to place seventh in 10-5A. Sherman moved up a spot in the standings, its first time in four years to do that, and was just a win from ending up in sixth place.

But the program is still seeking a playoff spot for the first time since the last of back-to-back appearances in 2014 and its first winning record since 2017.

The Lady Cats do have some changes across the lineup, including in the midfield with the loss of Abigail Escobedo, who was first-team all-district, an honorable mention all-district pick in Abigail Khader, forward Lizbeth Sanchez, defenders Sandra Marin, Jasmine Antunez and Adriana Silvas and at keeper following the graduation of Marigol Lopez, who was a two-time honorable mention all-district selection.

Escobedo, Sanchez and Lopez all signed with Murray State.

“Only four of the 19 don’t have varsity experience,” Hawkins said. “All of those girls have varsity minutes for one reason or another. They’ve all contributed at some point.”

Up front, Sherman returns senior captain Brandy Moran, who was second-team all-district, and classmate Carmen Ramirez.

But there are options to help produce some scoring, including seniors Tyesha Gaines, who moved up late last season and tied for second on the team in goals, Jade Burns and Isabel Reyna, junior Roselyn Matamoros and sophomores Aleena Martinez and Valeria Guerrero.

“We’ve got a lot of depth there, a lot of girls who can run,” Hawkins said. “Depending on mixing and matching, who’s hot and playing well. We think we have a starting three.”

In the midfield, Sherman brings back junior Riley Tillotson, who was named second-team all-district, and senior Emma Ford was an honorable mention all-district pick.

“They do a good job of distributing the ball, making good passes,” Hawkins said. “We’ll lean on them quite a bit.”

Moran’s versatility helps lengthen the lineup in places.

“She’ll be great to lean on no matter where she is,” Hawkins said. “That’s a game-by game deal with her.”

Matamoros and freshman McKinlee Burns will also slot into the midfield.

Last season the defense had very few returning players but now has more of a foundation to work with. Sophomore Ella Llerenas received honorable mention all-district accolades while seniors Emma Morgan and Yajayra Reyna also saw minutes on the back end.

Senior Kaley Wuestenfeld had a second straight all honorable mention all-district year in the midfield and will be moving to the unit.

“She fits as a good partner with Ella there in the back end,” Hawkins said.

Moran, junior Alexa Martinez and freshman Marissa Spencer could also see time on defense.

Taking over in net is junior Briany Mendoza, who served as Lopez’s backup last season. Yajayra Reyna enters as the backup keeper.

In addition to a non-district game against Wichita Falls, Sherman will play in the Gainesville and Princeton Tournaments before starting District 10-5A play on Jan. 25. The Lady Bearcats are again with Denison, Prosper Rock Hill, McKinney North, Lovejoy, The Colony, Wylie East and Princeton.

Wylie East, Lovejoy, The Colony and McKinney North were the playoff teams last season.