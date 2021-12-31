Basketball Roundup — Sherman girls hold off Aubrey

Herald Democrat

AUBREY — Jaliyah Guess scored nine points as the Sherman Lady Bearcats beat Aubrey, 28-21, in a defensive battle to close out non-district play.

Shamiah Johnson added eight points and Ally Baker chipped in seven points for Sherman (6-14), which jumps back into District 10-5A action for the rest of the season when it hosts Lovejoy on Tuesday night.

Ector Tournament

S&S 50, Sam Rayburn 46, OT

In Ector, Brenna Howard scored 16 points as the Lady Rams closed out the Ector Tournament with an overtime victory against Sam Rayburn.

Marlee Howard added eight points, Cate Sloan chipped in seven points and Dakota Billmeier finished with six points for S&S (11-5), which returns to District 10-3A action at Pilot Point on Tuesday night.

TCS 53, Ector 50

In Ector, Anzley Poe made five three-pointers and finished with 18 points as Texoma Christian ended the Ector Tournament with a win over the host Lady Eagles.

T’a nne Boyd scored 15 points and was named to the all-tournament team, Kylee Ryeczyk added nine points and Nealee Russell chipped in seven points for Texoma Christian (4-10), which is off until playing at Muenster Sacred Heart in the TAPPS 2-2A opener on Jan. 11.

Boys

Ector Tournament

Championship Game

Ector 25, Texoma Christian 20

In Ector, Thomas Barnett scored 10 points as Texoma Christian finished as the runner-up at the Ector Tournament after a loss to the host Eagles.

Carson Russell and Clay Whitson each chipped in four points with Barnett and Russell being selected for the all-tournament team for Texoma Christian (10-6), which is off until playing at Muenster Sacred Heart in the TAPPS 2-2A opener on Jan. 11.

TCS advanced to the title game with a 36-34 victory over Whitewright. Barnett had 24 points while Tyler Sturdivan and Cody Keller added three points each.

Whitewright (2-12) returns to District 11-3A action at Blue Ridge on Tuesday night.

Non-district

Blue Ridge 59, S&S 42

In Blue Ridge, Daymon Orr scored 14 points during S&S’ loss against Blue Ridge in non-district play.

Kevin Sanchez added eight points, Lucas Griffin chipped in six points and Eli Mahan and Dylan Ridenour totaled five points apiece for S&S (7-9), which returns to District 10-3A action at Pilot Point on Tuesday night.

Logan Shade scored 21 points to lead Blue Ridge (11-10), which hosts Whitewright in District 11-3A play on Tuesday.