College Basketball Roundup — Storm women use late run for road win

Herald Democrat

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — Southeastern Oklahoma State used an 11-0 run late in the fourth quarter to come away with a 75-69 win at Arkansas Tech in Great American Conference action.

Kamryn Cantwell finished the contest with a team-high 20 points on 7-of-13 shooting while also adding six rebounds and a game-high six assists, Briley Moon joined her in double-figures with 10 points while pulling down a game-high eight rebounds and Pottsboro native Haiden Williams came off the bench to add 10 points to go with five boards.

Kentoya Woods chipped in nine points and seven rebounds and Lauren Beason finished with eight points for the Savage Storm (4-7, 2-3), who play at Harding on Saturday afternoon.

Non-conference

Calvin University 53, Austin College 30

RICHARDSON — Sarah Gwin scored nine points during Austin College’s loss against Calvin University in the UT-Dallas Comet Classic.

Gunter native Sarah Putnicki added eight points, Lauren Taylor totaled four points, five steals and four rebounds and Naomi Anamekwe grabbed five rebounds for Austin College (2-7), which hosts Wisconsin-Eau Claire in a non-conference match-up on Friday afternoon.

Men

Non-conference

Luther College 73, Austin College 58

Austin College was within five points with nine minutes left but Luther College went on to beat the ‘Roos in a non-conference match-up at Hughey Gym.

Roman Strickland scored a game-high 17 points on 7-of-15 shooting, adding seven rebounds, Jackson Rennie finished with 11 points and Chanston Goodman dished out a game-high six assists for Austin College (3-6), which hosts LeTourneau in non-conference play on Saturday afternoon

Andrew Lazinbat had 15 points, six rebounds, four assists, and four steals to lead Luther (3-9).

GAC

Storm get postponed

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — Southeastern Oklahoma State's road matchup against Arkansas Tech on Thursday night was postponed due to Covid-19 protocols.

Southeastern athletics has protocols in place which encompass state and federal guidelines, as well as NCAA guidance regarding Covid-19 and sports participation. Both Savage Storm basketball programs cleared those protocols prior to their Thursday morning departure for the originally scheduled double-header at Arkansas Tech.

The Storm will play at Harding on Saturday afternoon.