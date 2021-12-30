Basketball Roundup — Lady Rams top Texoma Christian in Ector Tourney

Herald Democrat

ECTOR — Brenna Howard scored 21 points as S&S defeated Texoma Christian, 61-30, at the Ector Tournament.

Dakota Billmeier and Olivia Manley each had nine points, Cate Sloan added eight points and Marlee Howard chipped in seven points for S&S (10-5), which ends the tournament with a game against Sam Rayburn on Friday.

Anzley Poe scored 12 points, Kylee Ryeczyk added eight points and T’a nne Boyd totaled seven points for Texoma Christian (3-10), which closes out the tournament against Ector on Friday.

Boys

Ector Tournament

Whitewright 80, Tom Bean 50

In Ector, Lucas Fitzgerald scored 33 points as Tom Bean closed out the Ector Tournament with a loss against Whitewright.

C.J. Richter added eight points and Gage Moore totaled four points for the Tomcats (3-13), who are off until jumping back into District 14-2A play at Celeste on Jan. 7

Tom Bean also had a 66-50 victory against Trenton. Fitzgerald scored 21 points, Branson Ashlock totaled 20 points, Richter added 14 points and Moore finished with seven points.

Ector 52, Texoma Christian 29

In Ector, Carson Russell scored 11 points during Texoma Christian’s loss against the host Eagles in the Ector Tournament.

Cody Keller added seven points and Clay Whitson chipped in five points for Texoma Christian (9-5), which will play Whitewright on Friday morning for a spot in the championship game and a rematch with Ector on Friday afternoon.