Basketball Roundup — Sherman boys to play for consolation title

TROPHY CLUB — Vontrelle Sanders scored 14 points as Sherman advanced to the consolation title game of the Byron Nelson Tournament with a 48-44 victory over Justin Northwest.

Kasai Burton added 12 points, Elijah Chapman added nine points and Phoenix Grant totaled seven points, 10 rebounds and four assists for Sherman (11-8), which closes out tourney play on Thursday against Amarillo Tascosa in the consolation championship.

Girls

Leonard Tournament

Semifinals

Pottsboro 40, Canton 33

In Leonard, Aly Malone and Palyn Reid each scored 10 points as the Lady Cardinals advanced to the title game of the Leonard Holiday Tournament.

Autumn Graley and Tessa Delacruz added seven points apiece for Pottsboro (19-3), which will face Van Alstyne in the championship game on Wednesday night.

Pottsboro started the day with a 44-25 victory against Caddo Mills in the quarterfinals. Palyn Reid had 18 points, Brayli Simpson chipped in 13 points and Aly Malone totaled eight points.

Boles Tournament

Tioga 58, Campbell 14

In Quinlan, Kelsee Vandagriff scored 20 points as the Lady Bulldogs closed out the first day of the Boles Tournament with a victory over Campbell.

Erica Quintin added 16 points for Tioga (8-13), which continues tourney play on Wednesday.

The Lady Bulldogs opened the tournament with a 42-38 loss against Big Sandy. Vandagriff had 13 points and Quintin chipped in 12 points.