Basketball Roundup — Lady Cardinals beat VA for Leonard tourney title

Herald Democrat

LEONARD — Brayli Simpson scored 18 points as the Pottsboro Lady Cardinals defeated the Van Alstyne Lady Panthers, 58-42, to win the Leonard Holiday Tournament Championship.

Palyn Reid added 13 points while Kara Neumann and Tessa Delacruz each finished with nine points for Pottsboro (20-3), which returns to District 11-3A action with a trip to Gunter on Tuesday night.

Van Alstyne (13-9) jumps back into District 9-4A play at Aubrey on Tuesday.

Consolation Championship

Whitesboro 35, Bells 19

In Leonard, Libby Langford scored 10 points as the Lady Bearcats won the consolation title of the Leonard Holiday Tournament with a victory over the Lady Panthers.

A’niyah Shaw chipped in nine points and Allison Muntz finished with seven points for Whitesboro (17-6), which returns to District 10-3A play with a trip to Paradise on Tuesday night.

Olivia Pedigo had eight points and Riley Rolen added five points for Bells (13-9), which returns to District 11-3A play when it hosts Leonard on Tuesday night.

Ector Tournament

SS& 57, Ector 22

In Ector, Brenna Howard scored 11 points as S&S opened the Ector Tournament with a victory over the host Lady Eagles.

Marlee Howard added 10 points while Dakota Billmeier, Cate Sloan and Brianna Fowler all finished with seven points for S&S (9-5), which plays Texoma Christian on Thursday afternoon as tourney play continues.

Sam Rayburn 40, Texoma Christian 32

In Ector, T’a nne Boyd scored 17 points as Texoma Christian opened the Ector Tournament with a loss against Sam Rayburn.

Kylee Ryeczyk finished with 11 points for Texoma Christian (3-9), which continues tourney play against S&S on Thursday.

Boys

Ector Tournament

Texoma Christian 64, Sam Rayburn 53

In Ector, Thomas Barnett scored 24 points as the Eagles defeated Sam Rayburn to advance to the semifinals of the Ector Tournament.

Carson Russell added 20 points, Cody Keller chipped in eight points and Clay Whitson totaled six points for Texoma Christian (9-4), which faces host Ector on Thursday for a spot in the title game.

TCS opened the tournament with a 62-42 victory over Trenton. Barnett had 28 points, Hayden Turner chipped in eight points and Keller and Russell added seven points apiece.

Ector 51, Tom Bean 46

In Ector, Branson Ashlock scored 20 points as Tom Bean opened the Ector Tournament with a loss to the host Eagles.

Alex Sanchez added 10 points, C.J. Richter chipped in seven points and Lucas Fitzgerald totaled five points for the Tomcats (2-11), who continue tourney play against Trenton on Thursday.

Callisburg Tournament

Silver Bracket

7th-place Game

Muenster Sacred Heart 48, Collinsville 45

In Callisburg, Carter Scott had 24 points and 19 rebounds as Collinsville finished the Callisburg Tournament with a loss in the 7th-place game against Muenster Sacred Heart.

Nathen Bocanegra and Landon Carpenter added seven points apiece for the Pirates (6-12), who return to 13-2A play at Lindsay on Tuesday night.

Collinsville also had a 57-50 loss against Saint Jo. Scott had 15 points and 11 rebounds, Carpenter added 12 points, seven assists and five rebounds Rylan Newman chipped in eight points and six rebounds and Bocanegra totaled seven points and six rebounds.