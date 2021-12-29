Austin College water polo trio named All-Americans

Herald Democrat

Austin College men's water polo players Max Wade, Robert Griffin and Nik Koelzer have each been named ACWPC All-Americans for the 2021 season.

Wade, a junior from Flower Mound, earned All-America status for the second time after being named second team All-America. Wade continued to pad his career scoring record at Austin College, tallying more than 30 times and surpassing 100 career goals.

Griffin, a senior from Seabrook, joined Wade as a 30-goal scorer this season on his way to earning honorable mention All-America status.

Koelzer, a sophomore from Richmond, also earned honorable mention All-America accolades. Koelzer was consistently among the team leaders in assists throughout the year, while reaching double digits in the scoring column as well.