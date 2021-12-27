Girls Basketball Roundup — VA, Pottsboro start tourney with wins

Herald Democrat

LEONARD — Kelsie Adams scored 14 points as the Van Alstyne Lady Panthers opened the Leonard Holiday Tournament with a 52-47 victory against the Whitesboro Lady Bearcats.

Kaelyn Miller and Bailey Henderson each chipped in 12 points and Lanie Thorpe added six points for Van Alstyne (11-8), which continues tourney action on Tuesday.

Olivia Hildebrand scored 19 points, Libby Langford added nine points and Bradi Gallaway chipped in seven points for Whitesboro (14-6), which continues tourney play on Tuesday.

Pottsboro 56, Tom Bean 21

In Leonard, Kara Neumann scored 16 points as the Pottsboro Lady Cardinals started the Leonard Holiday Tournament with a victory over the Tom Bean Lady Tomcats.

Palyn Reid added 10 points and Brayli Simpson chipped in six points for Pottsboro (17-3), which continues tourney play on Tuesday.