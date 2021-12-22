2021 Volleyball All-District Teams

Herald Democrat

Here are the all-district volleyball teams for the 2021 season:

District 10-5A

LUCAS – The all-district 10-5A volleyball team, as selected by the district coaches.

Co-Most Valuable Players – Rosie Archer, Sr., Lovejoy; Lily Nicholson, Jr., McKinney North.

Offensive Player of the Year – Sydney Huck, Sr., McKinney North.

Defensive Player of the Year – Miranda Howard, Sr., Wylie East.

Setter of the Year – Averi Carlson, Sr., Lovejoy.

Blocker of the Year – Grace Milliken, Sr., Lovejoy.

Newcomer of the Year – Erika Hernandez, Fr., Wylie East.

Coach of the Year – Libby Rodriguez, McKinney North.

First Team

Samantha Graham, Sr., Sherman; Kenzie Clark, Sr., Denison; Ava Camacho, Sr., Lovejoy; Hannah Gonzalez, Jr., Lovejoy; McKenna Brand, Soph., Lovejoy; Tinley Merder, Jr., McKinney North; Natalie Hughes, Jr., McKinney North; Neely Teroy, Jr., McKinney North; Addison Achilles, Soph., Wylie East; Laken Dillon, Sr., Wylie East; Josie Bishop, Soph., The Colony; Kacie Rangel, Jr., The Colony; Haley Smith, Sr., Prosper Rock Hill; Rachel Sadler, Jr., Princeton.

Second Team

Akadia Pace, Jr., Denison; Kzaria Butler, Soph., Denison; Nikki Jackman, Sr., Sherman; Kate Foley, Soph., Sherman; Avery Villarreal, Sr., Lovejoy; Brooklyn Lloyd, Sr., Lovejoy; Kayli Henderson, Jr., McKinney North; Lauren Bass, Sr., McKinney North; Alexa Breslin, Sr., Prosper Rock Hill; Savannah Dunbar, Jr., Prosper Rock Hill; Amy Hernandez, Fr., Wylie East; Julia Hicks, Fr., Wylie East; Amaya Malhas, Jr., Princeton; Brooklyn Purcella, Sr., Princeton; Natalie Hawkins, Sr., The Colony; Sophia Smith, Jr., The Colony.

Honorable Mention

Sherman – Emma Morgan, Sr.; Victoria Blankenship, Jr.

Denison – Maddie Harrington, Jr.; Peyton Williams, Sr.

Lovejoy – Maddie Smittle, Sr.; Maci Perkins, Sr.; Elizabeth Ponder, Sr.; Megan Diercks, Sr.; Lauran Richards, Sr.

McKinney North – Katelyn Indelicato, Sr.; Brooke Butler, Jr.

Prosper Rock Hill – Jai Dotson, Jr.; Julia Burski, Jr.

Wylie East – Charleigh Stevens, Jr.; Emma Blackstar, Jr.; Baylor Rodgers, Jr.

Princeton – Sabrina Brewer; Sr.; Leila Hooper, Soph.

The Colony – Lilly Quinones, Sr.; Melanie Mora, Sr.

District 9-4A

CELINA – The all-district 9-4A volleyball team, as selected by the district coaches.

Most Valuable Player – Sydney Garrison, Jr., Aubrey.

Hitter of the Year – Lexi Manning, Sr., Celina.

Blocker of the Year – Lexie Temple, Sr., Aubrey.

Setter of the Year – Megan Hodges, Sr., Celina.

Libero of the Year – Chelsea George, Sr., Melissa.

Co-Server of the Year – Ella Reese, Soph., Sanger; Makenna Lewis, Sr., Gainesville.

Newcomer of the Year – Taylor Cook, Fr., Melissa.

Co-Coaching Staff of the Year – Celina, Sanger.

First Team

Samantha Moore, Sr., Van Alstyne; Gracie Bell, Sr., Aubrey; Makayla Johnson, Jr., Aubrey; Brooklee Waltrip, Sr., Melissa; Kenzie Segleski, Jr., Melissa; Carly Schmucker, Jr., Sanger; Lindzi Thomas, Sr., Sanger; Ryan McCoy, Soph., Celina; Morgan Kelley, Soph., Celina; Ava Harmeier, Soph., Anna; Yesmine Peralta, Sr., Gainesville.

Second Team

Riley Ross, Soph., Van Alstyne; Meagan Szostek, Jr., Aubrey; Annaleise Sevier, Soph., Aubrey; Malori Pletcher, Sr., Melissa, Faith Fortenberry, Jr., Melissa; Avery Donaldson, Sr., Sanger; Olivia Stanley, Sr., Sanger; Kinsey Murray, Soph., Celina; Ashley Woodrum, Soph., Celina; Fernanda Morales Nunez, Jr., Anna; Aaliyah Henry, Sr., Gainesville.

Honorable Mention

Van Alstyne – Lacey Thorpe, Jr.; Maci Densmore, Soph.; Hannah Hemphill, Sr.

Aubrey – Abigail Robinson, Jr.; Lulu Robinson, Jr.; Kynadi Hall, Fr.

Celina – Lily Neidhart, Sr.; Payton Grubbs, Jr.

Melissa – Kendyl Stout, Jr.; Saniah Anthony, Jr.

Anna – Abigail Katke, Sr.; Saniya Myer, Sr.; Gabrielle Gebert, Sr.

Gainesville – Natalie Gutierrez, Sr.; Olivia Neelley, Fr.; Sydney Giles, Fr.; Landrie Polk, Fr.

Sanger – Ashley Rider, Sr.; Kelsey Amyx, Sr.; Elaine Pomeroy, Jr.

Academic All-District

Van Alstyne – Lydia Carroll, Maci Densmore, Kaelyn Miller, Riley Ross, Jaidan Servati, Lacey Thorpe, Lanie Thorpe, Jadyn Cranford, Hannah Hemphill, McKena Jensen, Abby Lange, Samantha Moore.

District 10-3A

BOYD – The all-district 10-3A volleyball team, as selected by the district coaches.

Most Valuable Player – Riley Braziel, Sr., Boyd.

Offensive Player of the Year – Kaydence Ooten, Sr., Paradise.

Defensive Player of the Year – Lexi Woolsey, Soph., Callisburg.

Setter of the Year – Mary Beth Cook, Soph., Paradise.

Libero of the Year – Tristen Briden, Sr., Boyd.

Middle Blocker of the Year – Marlee Howard, Soph., S&S.

Newcomer of the Year – Olivia Todd, Fr., Ponder.

Coaching Staff of the Year – Paradise.

First Team

Libby Langford, Sr., Whitesboro; Jenna King, Sr., Whitesboro; Kylie Hayes, Sr., Boyd; Emma Rosser, Fr., Boyd; Lacy Ellis, Jr., Boyd; Brooklyn Force, Soph., Paradise; Morgan Mitschke, Soph., Paradise; Ashtyn Huddleston, Sr., Callisburg; Abby Pollard, Jr., Callisburg; Alyssa David, Sr., Pilot Point; Kylee Malone, Jr., Pilot Point; Philomina Klotz, Soph., Ponder.

Second Team

Brenna Howard, Soph., S&S; Paige Turner, Jr., S&S; Abby Robinson, Jr., Whitesboro; Anna Hadowsky, Sr., Pilot Point; Autumn Hayes, Sr., Boyd; Austin Edder, Fr., Boyd; Kynlee Holt, Jr., Paradise; Kamryn Baker, Jr., Paradise; Logan Noller, Sr., Callisburg; Laura Hernandez, Fr., Callisburg; Kaelyn McWilliams, Soph., Ponder; Andee Renfrow, Jr., Valley View.

Honorable Mention

Whitesboro – Maddy Cole, Jr.; Addisen McBride, Soph.; Lindsay Hermes, Fr.

S&S – Sydney Rinnger, Sr.; Kendal Fellegy, Jr.; Harlee Wooten, Soph.

Boyd – Reegan Hammer, Soph.; Sarah Mayhue, Jr.; Sophie Horton, Sr.

Paradise – Aubrey Jordan, Soph.

Callisburg – Claire Lewis, Soph.

Pilot Point – Gracie Sanders, Jr.; Reilly Distasio, Jr.; Brianna Heitzman, Fr.

Ponder – Jasmine Taylor, Jr.; Sawyer Mulkey, Soph.; Devyn Weiland, Jr.

Valley View – Carson Dugger, Sr.; Faith Foster, Jr.; Alex Murray, Fr.

Academic All-District

Whitesboro – Libby Langford, Megan Worstell, Jenna King, Olivia Scoggins, Karley Wolf, Esmerelda Sanchez, Abby Robinson, Maddy Cole, Addisen McBride, Isabel Gabbert, Lindsay Hermes.

S&S – Sydney Ringger, Dara Muller, Ashlynn Fowler, Whitni Scoggins, Harlee Wooten, Brenna Howard, Marlee Howard.

District 11-3A

GUNTER – The all-district 11-3A volleyball team, as selected by the district coaches.

Most Valuable Player – Shae Pruiett, Sr., Gunter.

Hitter of the Year – Alli Kirkpatrick, Jr., Bonham.

Co-Defensive Players of the Year – Autumn Graley, Jr., Pottsboro; Rayanna Mauldin, Jr., Gunter.

Blocker of the Year – Miranda Putnicki, Jr., Gunter.

Setter of the Year – Kailea Jenkins, Sr., Blue Ridge.

Server of the Year – Katy Long, Jr., Whitewright.

Newcomer of the Year – Palyn Reid, Fr., Pottsboro.

Coach of the Year – Katelyn Gill, Gunter.

First Team

Hanna Rubis, Jr., Gunter; Briley Singleton, Jr., Gunter; Ciara Redden, Jr., Pottsboro; Taylor Hayes, Sr., Pottsboro; Bailee Dorris, Soph., Bells; Ashton Long, Jr., Whitewright; Regan Eldredge, Soph., Whitewright; Kendall Griffin, Soph., Howe; Kylie Mathers, Sr., Blue Ridge; Christina Dauster, Jr., Blue Ridge; Breauna Killgo, Jr., Bonham; Brianna Rodriguez, Jr., Bonham; Allie Shulze, Sr., Leonard.

Second Team

Aubrey Walton, Jr., Gunter; Adilynn Henry, Jr., Gunter; Jordyn Hampton, Jr., Pottsboro; Kayci Schiltz, Sr., Pottsboro; Isabela De Assumpcao, Sr., Whitewright; Rylie Godbey, Jr., Whitewright; Blair Baker, Jr., Bells; Emery Snapp, Soph., Howe; Abby Cavender, Jr., Leonard; Chloe Enloe, Jr., Blue Ridge; Avery Kramer, Jr., Blue Ridge; Paizley Vaught, Sr., Bonham; Kate Bounds, Soph., Bonham.

Honorable Mention

Gunter – Abby Elmore, Soph.; Brelee Mauldin, Soph.

Pottsboro – Maddie Skipworth, Jr.; Ava Sims, Soph.; SG Lipscomb, Jr.; Paige Tuttle, Sr.

Whitewright – Maya Patterson, Soph.; Robin Edwards, Jr.; Emily Collinsworth, Jr.; Alice De Assumpcao, Sr.

Bells – Hannah Bondarenko, Sr.; Katie Spears, Fr.

Howe – Korie Bouse, Jr.; Avery Snapp, Sr.; Hadley Cheatham, Sr.

Blue Ridge – Jaiden Downey, Jr.; Elizabeth Mulvhihill, Jr.; Abigail Jimenez, Sr.; Gracie Pulliam, Sr.

Bonham – Alexus Osborn, Sr.; Alejandra Soto, Sr.

Leonard – Paiton Sudderth, Sr.; Mackenzie Hammonds, Sr.; Reagan Whitehouse, Sr.; Lainey Johnson, Jr.

Academic All-District

Whitewright – Regan Eldridge, Mata Patterson, Katy Long, Ashton Long, Rylie Godbey, Emily Collinsworth, Robin Edwards, Abreanna Smith, Alice De Assumpcao, Isabela De Assumpcao.

Howe – Korie Bouse, Jordan Brunner, Talia Bjorn, Jenna Clark, Kendall Griffin, Avery Snapp, Emery Snapp, Shelbee Taylor.

Bells – Emma Downing, Hannah Bondarenko, Kylee Beach, Brooklyn Blodgett, Blair Baker, Bailee Dorris, Emery Howard, Laykin Little, Bailey Floyd, Katie Spears.

Pottsboro – Kayci Schiltz, Ciara Redden, Jordyn Hampton, Ava Sims, SG Lipscomb, Paige Tuttle, Taylor Hayes, Maddie Skipworth, Autumn Graley.

Gunter – Malison Fisher, Briley Singleton, Hanna Rubis, Miranda Putnicki, Rayanna Mauldin, Adilynn Henry, Aubrey Walton, Elle Whitteker, Abby Elmore, Brelee Mauldin.

District 16-2A

TOM BEAN – The all-district 16-2A volleyball team, as selected by the district coaches.

Most Valuable Player – Raylynn Adams, Jr., Tom Bean.

Offensive Player of the Year – Laramie Worley, Jr., Tom Bean.

Defensive Player of the Year – Rosie Cordero, Sr., Collinsville.

Setter of the Year – Kinsly Woodruff, Soph., Wolfe City.

Libero of the Year – Taylor Brown, Sr., Tom Bean.

Newcomer of the Year – Hannah Kelly, Jr., Tom Bean.

Coach of the Year – Dene Adams, Tom Bean.

First Team

Abby Martin, Jr., Collinsville; Addisyn McDonnell, Soph., Collinsville; Emma Lowing, Sr., Tom Bean; Jessie Ball, Jr., Tom Bean; Ava Steele, Jr., Wolfe City; Addy Nichols, Sr., Sam Rayburn; Misty Spindle, Sr., Trenton; Tori Dotson, Sr., Dodd City.

Second Team

Gabby Ayala, Jr., Tioga; Kailey Vick, Jr., Tom Bean; Delaney Hemming, Sr., Tom Bean; Devyn Elvington, Soph., Collinsville; Abbi Keeton, Soph., Sam Rayburn; Cassidy Walters, Jr., Wolfe City; Sydney Cox, Sr., Wolfe City; Kylee Graves, Sr., Dodd City; Viviana Murphy, Sr., Trenton.

Honorable Mention

Collinsville – Shelby Derzapf, Soph.; Haidyn Bryson, Soph.; Isabella Hall, Jr.

Tioga – Annsleigh Koberick, Jr.; Taylor Roberts, Sr.; Kelsee Vandagriff, Soph.

Savoy – Aly Bogard, Soph.; Mia Riley, Sr.; Molly Davis, Fr.

Trenton – Autumn Miles, Jr.; Jolee McMahon, Soph.; Aubrey Alexander, Sr.

Sam Rayburn – Avreigh Chaffin, Sr.; Cheyenne Clark, Fr.

Dodd City – Ali Preas, Sr.; Lindsey Mauppin, Jr.; Addyson Chaney, Soph.

Wolfe City – Makinna Sanders, Jr.; Madison Bell, Jr.; Lacy Malone, Jr.

Academic All-District

Collinsville – Audrey Miller, Haidyn Bryson, Bella Hall, Shelby Derzapf, Tessa Vannoy, Rosie Cordero, Addisyn McDonnell, Audrey Light, Devyn Elvington, Abby Martin, Mekenzie Morely.

Tioga – Taylor Roberts, Kelsee Vandagriff, Lauren Sheppard Kaitlyn Garrison, Channing Hurst, Brianna Hodges, Landry Koberick, Annsleigh Koberick, Justice Babbitt.

Tom Bean – Delaney Hemming, Taylor Brown, Raylynn Adams, Jessie Ball, Kailey Vick, Hannah Kelly, Emma Lowing, Emmy Pennell, Baylee Bean, Madison Capps.