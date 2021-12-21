TCS girls come up short against Calvary

The Texoma Christian Lady Eagles had been off for two weeks after having a pair of games cancelled on them, which may have been a blessing in disguise thanks to some injuries.

But while the roster may have been healthier, it was a rocky return to the court as Denton Calvary defeated the Lady Eagles, 32-28, in non-district action at TCS.

T’a nne Boyd had 11 of her 13 points in the second half, Anzley Poe chipped in seven points and Kylee Ryeczyk added five points for Texoma Christian (3-8), which will compete in the Ector Tournament starting on Wednesday.

“We had three injuries the past three weeks. This was T'a nne's first game back in three weeks and I think she was still a little tentative on that ankle,” Lady Eagles head coach Mark Ellison said. “We’ve got a couple more weeks to get into better shape, play well in the Ector Tournament over the holiday and be ready for the start of district on Jan. 11.”

Kate Wright scored 10 points, Faith Sammons added six points and Teagan Traylor chipped in five points for Denton Calvary (9-4), which went 4-of-18 at the free-throw line compared to a 5-of-8 effort from TCS.

It was the third meeting of the season between the two and Calvary has won all three, going with 42-27 and 28-23 victories last month.

“I felt like we played great defense,” Ellison said. “We have to find a way to get our offense going. I put that on me. I have to put them in a better position to win down the stretch.”

A pair of Boyd free throws with 1:57 remaining cut Calvary’s lead to 31-28 and the Lady Eagles had three chances to force overtime, thanks in part to holding the Lady Lions scoreless for almost three minutes.

While the first attempt ended with a turnover, Jordyn Tunicliff missed the front end of a one-and-one with 46 seconds remaining to keep TCS alive.

Ryeczyk couldn’t hit a three from the left wing but came up with the ball in a scrum on the rebound and the Lady Eagles called timeout with 22 seconds to go.

Boyd got the inbounds pass and her tying shot from the right side was on line but short and Sammons made a free throw with 15 seconds on the clock to seal the win for the Lady Lions.

Boyd had tied the game at 22 on a three-pointer with 6:40 remaining but Traylor responded with a three to restore the Lady Lions’ lead for good just 15 seconds later.

Poe made a baseline jumper off an inbounds pass to get the Lady Eagles within a point in the middle of the quarter but TCS would never get closer.

Texoma Christian’s last lead came in the final stages of the third quarter when the Lady Eagles were up 17-15.

Boyd couldn’t finish a three-point play, which was TCS’ first free-throw attempt at the 5:29 mark of the stanza, before she added a single free throw with 2:53 on the clock.

Denton Calvary almost did not score in the third until Tunicliff’s three-pointer bounced in with 1:14 to go for an 18-7 lead.

Rhyse Bramlett added a free throw before Boyd made two free throws with less than a second on the clock to send the game to the fourth quarter tied at 19.

The Lady Eagles took their first lead when Ryeczyk drilled a three-pointer to begin in the second quarter and Poe connected from deep on the left wing to put Texoma Christian ahead at 14-12 with just over a minute remaining in the half, ending a combined scoreless streak of four minutes.

But Sammons answered with a three-pointer on the ensuing possessions and Denton Calvary went into the break with the 15-14 advantage.

Texoma Christian found itself down 7-2 in the middle of the first quarter. Boyd had the only bucket by the Lady Eagles while Wright had scored twice and Bramlett added a layup to give the Lady Lions the early advantage.

But TCS held Calvary scoreless over the final four minutes of the frame, Katie Turner chipped in a putback and Boyd scored underneath with 18 seconds to go to pull the Lady Eagles within 7-6 by the end of the frame.

“Both teams were in Christmas mode,” Ellison said. “It was such a slow start and trying to get everybody in the flow. Being as young as we are with just two seniors, we have to start the games better.”