Texoma Christian unable to rally against Denton Calvary

Most of Texoma Christian’s games have been decided by a handful of possessions, the difference so far in the young season is that the Eagles have normally come out on the better end of those results.

But this was one of the times when TCS spent the entire night playing from behind, albeit not very far back much of the contest, and was unable to come away the plays it needed down the stretch to pull out a victory.

The Eagles had their chances to extend the game but Denton Calvary did enough to hang on and beat Texoma Christian, 37-34, in non-district action at TCS.

“We had a shot,” Eagles head coach Nate Langenbahn said. “Point guard fouls out, guys have to take on different roles; that’s what pre-district is about. This gives them a shot to get a sense of adaptability and learning for when district games come around.

“Every loss we’ve had is three points or less and this was another one.”

Thomas Barnett had 13 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks, Landon Keizer added eight points and Hayden Turner and Carson Russell each finished with five points for Texoma Christian (7-4), which will compete in the Ector Tournament starting on Dec. 29.

Jackson White had 17 points and 12 rebounds, Michael Simmons added 11 points and Caden Ellis chipped in nine points for Denton Calvary (9-4), which avenged a 48-41 loss to the Eagles earlier in the season. The trio were the only Lions to score in the game.

“They slowed down the pace, spread it out, took down time,” Langenbahn said about the changes from the prior meeting. “Defensively they packed it in. Nobody wanted to be confident in shooting the ball. My big man, when he got it in the middle of the lane, didn’t have a good idea what he wanted to do with it.”

Calvary led the whole fourth quarter but the advantage was never greater than five points and even that lasted for just one possession. But the Lions held the Eagles at bay.

Five times the score was at a juncture where Texoma Christian could tie or take the lead. The Eagles were unable to deliver on any of those particular possessions.

Turner nailed an elbow jumper with 4:05 left to make it a 32-29 margin but the next opportunity for TCS led to a turnover and White scored in transition.

Texoma Christian answered with buckets from Barnett and Keizer, the latter with 1:41 remaining to get the Eagles within 34-33.

Ellis made a free throw before another TCS turnover and Simmons connected twice at the line for a four-point lead with 31 seconds on the clock.

Turner hit a free throw with 26 seconds to go and it was back to a one-possession game. Ellis missed the front end of a one-and-one to give Texoma Christian a final shot and after a timeout with just under 10 seconds left, TCS was forced to settle for a long heave by Keizer closer to the half-court line than the three-point one that was off the mark and Calvary escaped with the win.

“The kids are learning not be flustered, get a good shot, find the right guy,” Langenbahn said. “We’ve been playing some really good team ball.”

Texoma Christian made a push late in the third quarter when it looked like Denton Calvary was going to break the game open. The Lions had spent most of the frame with a multi-possession lead when Ellis scored underneath for a nine-point margin with barely a minute and a half remaining in the third.

But Jonah Barker followed with a three-pointer from the left wing and Turner made a layup so the Eagles were down just 30-26 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles fell behind by as many as 11 points in the second quarter before getting the gap to six at the break. Calvary was able to build that double-digit advantage as TCS couldn’t connect from the floor — the team’s first basket of the game was a Barnett putback in the middle of the stanza. White made a three-pointer and the Lions were up 17-6 with 2:53 remaining in the half but managed just two points the rest of the way and Texoma Christian chipped away at the deficit.

Russell followed with a three-pointer of his own from the right wing, Barnett made a pair of free throws and Keizer hit a floater right before the buzzer and the Eagles headed to the locker room down a much more manageable 19-13.

Barnett, Keizer and Russell had all of TCS’ offense to that point.

TCS got off to a bad start and trailed 8-2 after the first quarter. The Eagles didn’t make a shot — Russell’s two free throws with 1:10 left accounted for all of the home side scoring — and Texoma Christian committed seven turnovers against the Lions’ zone defense.

Calvary didn’t fare much better on offense. The Lions hit only two shots in the frame. White had one of them and also made four free throws to account for the six-point margin after the opening eight minutes.