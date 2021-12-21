Sherman tops Denison in the district opener

By the time the game was over, the Sherman Bearcats were able to crack a smile or two.

There were moments before the buzzer sounded where the focus was too intense, or in the early going when the scoreboard wasn’t in their favor, when the mood was less celebratory.

District games aren’t usually going to be easy, especially against your rivals — regardless of the records — and Sherman had to fight off the Denison Yellow Jackets right from the start and squash a couple of potential uprisings in the second half as the Bearcats were able to earn a 63-47 victory in the 10-5A opener at Bearcat Gymnasium.

“The flow of the game was choppy. We never got into a rhythm,” Sherman head coach Jordan Marks said. “We didn’t figure some things out until the second half.”

Kasai Burton had 12 points, six assists and four rebounds, Zacoreion Harris added 11 points, four rebounds and three steals, Elijah Chapman totaled eight points, six rebounds, five steals and four blocks while Phoenix Grant, Jacob Lester and Jordan Molina all scored eight points for Sherman (10-7, 1-0), which will open the Byron Nelson Tournament with a match-up against the hosts on Monday afternoon.

The Bearcats have won 13 of the last 14 meetings with the Jackets, including five straight.

Ross Hall and Trey Rhodes each finished with 16 points while Ty Kirkbride added six points for Denison (0-10, 0-1), which heads to the W.T. Rice Tournament in Waco on Monday still seeking its first win of the season.

Early on it looked like the Jackets were in the hunt to cross that off their list, jumping out to a 7-1 lead. But the Cats were able to go in front by the end of the first quarter and never trailed again.

That didn’t mean it was as easy as the final 16-point margin suggests.

“They wanted to get this just as bad as we wanted to get the win,” Marks said. “Trey and Ross, those are seniors who have been on varsity as long as I can remember and were doing everything they needed to try and win.”

Harris converted a three-point play early in the fourth quarter and Sherman was back up by double digits when the Cats had to fend off one final push from Denison.

Rhodes had a three-pointer and De’Teaurean Johnson made a foul-line jumper with 5:46 remaining and it was down to a two-possession contest.

The Jackets scored only three points the rest of the way and Sherman sealed the win by going 7-of-10 at the free-throw line mixed in with baskets by Chapman, Harris and Grant to end the game on a 13-3 run.

Denison opened the second half with a 9-4 burst, keyed on threes from Rhodes and Kirkbride, to make it 37-31 by the middle of the third.

Twice Denison had the gap down to five points but Sherman had an answer to hold the Jackets from getting closer.

Chapman’s layin was the first response and then Vontrelle Sanders provided the other with a bucket and the Bearcats carried a 45-37 lead into the fourth quarter.

Towards the latter stages of the second quarter, Sherman had built an 11-point advantage. Lester and Chapman connected on three-pointers and Burton hit a pair of shots en route to the 26-15 margin.

Hall and Kirkbride tried to keep the Jackets close in the early part of the quarter and Rhodes made a three with just under a minute left in the half to trim the deficit to single digits.

But it took Johnson’s layup right before the break to make it a 33-22 Sherman lead that forced Denison to continue playing catch-up the rest of the way.

“At one point we got seven straight stops because I have my assistants track that and we couldn’t score,” Marks said. “We try to get the guys to understand wat we need to do to make our run.”

Rhodes got Denison off to the quick start and Hall hit a jumper for a 7-1 lead in the middle of the first quarter.

The Jackets managed only a basket from Jakalen Fields the rest of the frame before Sherman moved ahead. Molina led the charge by hitting three shots, including one with 12 seconds on the clock to extend the Bearcats’ 12-9 advantage following a three-pointer by Harris.

Molina, Grant and Lester all contributed their scoring off the bench, a big boost thanks to some sluggish performances from the starting unit.

“Jacob, Phoenix and Jordan played huge in this game,” Marks said. “To all have eight points off the bench, that’s 24 points from guys we’re not normally expecting it from. That was the biggest key to the game.”