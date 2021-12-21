Lady Jackets rally to beat Lady Bearcats in 10-5A play

As early as the middle of the first quarter, the Denison Lady Yellow Jackets knew they had to get going on offense if they were going to have any chance of coming back against the rival Sherman Lady Bearcats. By the start of the fourth quarter, it was Denison’s stellar defense which allowed the rally to be completed.

Despite falling behind by double-digits early and trailing almost entirely for three quarters, the Lady Jackets were able to pull out a 50-43 victory over Sherman in District 10-5A action at Bearcat Gymnasium.

“We kept chipping away, chipping away,” Denison head coach Jeff Green said. “We dug ourselves such a big hole by the second quarter we had to work our way out if it. It’s good to see these girls battle. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

Jade Fry had 16 points, nine rebounds, eight steals and four assists, Jada Mathews scored 11 points and Camryn Nixon added eight points and five rebounds for Denison (16-5, 1-2), which is off until hosting McKinney North on Jan. 4.

The Lady Jackets won only five games last season but used an 11-game winning streak to blow past that number just weeks into their schedule. After dropping the first two district games, however, Green was ready to see how they would react against their rivals who swept them last season.

“We lost to a good Wylie East team by six points and then came out absolutely flat against Princeton. All weekend was interested in how they would respond,” he said. “Every district game is going to be a dogfight.”

Shamiah Johnson had 20 points and 10 rebounds, Destiny Briscoe added eight points and Brooklyn Fielder totaled seven points for Sherman (5-14, 1-2), which has a non-district contest at Aubrey on Dec. 31.

“We had no answer for their big girl so we had to put pressure on their guards,” Green said. “We were going to do the best we can and worry about everybody else.”

Fry had a layup in transition a minute-and-a-half into the fourth quarter to give Denison a 41-40 advantage — its first lead since 3-2 — and it turned out the Lady Jackets would never trail again.

Denison started the frame with a 7-0 run as Sherman was in the middle of what turned out to be a seven-minute scoring drought.

Alyssa Rhodes was in the middle of the push despite only adding a point to the scoreboard. She fed Morris for a layin after swiping a steal and Fry’s ensuing layup for a 45-40 margin with 3:29 to go came after Rhodes, who also had to deal with Johnson on the defensive end, pulled in an offensive rebound. Her free throw almost a minute later padded the margin before the Lady Cats finally found some offense.

“I always talk about being ready and Alyssa came up big,” Green said. “She was big, big, big. She played her tail off.”

Zoe Clarke made a free throw with 1:59 to go to end Sherman’s drought and as Denison was trying to burn clock, Andre’sha Luper came away with a steal but couldn’t convert the layin with just under a minute remaining.

The Lady Jackets turned the ball over again, Johnson scored with 17 seconds left and it was a one-possession game at 46-43.

Morris ran under the over the top inbounds pass from Nixon near midcourt and she went in, scored and was fouled to all but seal the win. Fry capped the scoring with a putback on the missed free throw.

Early in the third quarter it looked like Sherman was about to stretch the lead when Fielder hit a three-pointer and Johnson put back her own miss for a nine-point advantage as the middle of the period was approaching.

But Mathews had two three-pointers, the last banking in from the right wing, around a Kaelie Massenburg free throw to fuel a 7-0 spurt.

Sherman picked up a pair of free throws from Johnson and Briscoe but the Lady Jackets finished the third with a flourish. Nixon’s three-pointer with three seconds on the clock made it a 40-39 lead for the Lady Cats heading to the final eight minutes.

Sherman took a 29-23 lead into the locker room when Fielder scored in the closing seconds after the Lady Cats withstood a charge from the Lady Jackets that had the margin down to two points when Fry came up with a steal and scored at the 2:45 mark of the second quarter.

Denison was down by 10 at the outset of the stanza but got a three-pointer from Nixon and Fry connected from deep twice to chip away at that deficit.

But once the Lady Jackets were in range to tie or take the lead, Johnson had consecutive layups to provide a cushion.

The teams traded baskets to open the game — Johnson scored underneath and then Mathews drilled a three — before the Lady Bearcats took the lead and were able to build a 15-6 advantage by the end of the quarter.

Sherman closed the first with a 7-0 burst on buckets from Johnson, Briscoe and Fielder while Denison didn’t make a shot for almost the final five minutes, getting just a free throw from Massenburg with 3:35 on the clock.