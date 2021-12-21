Girls Basketball Roundup — Gunter, Pottsboro still perfect in district

Herald Democrat

GUNTER — Alyssa Tarpley hit six three-pointers and finished with 24 points as district co-leader Gunter beat Bonham, 66-18, in 11-3A action.

Kinley Johnson had 12 points while Blakely Esnard and Lindsay Esnard each finished with nine points for Gunter (11-6, 3-0), which opens the Whataburger Tournament on Tuesday.

Hingrid Pedraza scored eight points to lead Bonham (4-17, 0-3).

Pottsboro 56, Howe 18

In Pottsboro, Aly Malone scored 12 points as Pottsboro remained perfect in 11-3A play with a victory against Howe.

Tessa Delacruz added eight points while Brayli Simpson and Kara Nuemann chipped in eight points apiece for Pottsboro (16-3, 3-0), which plays in the Leonard Tournament starting on Monday.

Howe (5-16, 1-2) will compete in the NCTC Tournament starting on Wednesday.

Whitewright 45, Leonard 42

In Whitewright, Ashton Long scored 18 points as Whitewright held on to beat Leonard in 11-3A action.

Natalie Alexander added 15 points for Whitewright, which will play in the Aggieland Tournament beginning on Monday.

Bells 42, Blue Ridge 26

In Blue Ridge, Bailee Dorris scored 21 points as Bells defeated Blue Ridge in 11-3A action.

Kinley Weger chipped in eight points and Olivia Pedigo added seven points for Bells (12-7, 2-1), which competes in the Leonard Tournament starting on Monday.

Kylie Mathers scored 13 points to lead Blue Ridge (2-12, 1-2).

District 14-2A

Honey Grove 42, Tom Bean 40, OT

In Tom Bean, Kailey Vick scored 13 points during the Lady Tomcats’ overtime loss to Honey Grove in district action.

Emma Lowing and Laramie Worley added nine points apiece for Tom Bean (8-11, 1-2), which competes in the Leonard Tournament starting on Monday.

Prisella Reyna scored 14 points to lead Honey Grove (8-7, 1-1).

Non-district

Dodd City 43, Whitesboro 41

In Whitesboro, Allison Muntz and Olivia Hildebrand each finished with 13 points during the Lady Bearcats’ loss against Dodd City in non-district action.

Libby Langford added eight points for Whitesboro (14-5), which competes in the Leonard Tournament starting on Monday.

Tori Dotson scored 13 points to lead Dodd City.