Boys Basketball Roundup — Cardinals, Panthers start 11-3A with wins

POTTSBORO — Ayden Barnett and Conner Hosch each scored 11 points as Pottsboro started District 11-3A play with a 62-31 victory against Howe.

Cooper Dorris and Aaron Massie each finished with 10 points, Braden Driggs chipped in nine points and Ryan Kennedy added seven points for Pottsboro (10-6, 1-0), which competes in the Callisburg Tournament starting on Tuesday.

Jacob Campbell scored 12 points, Austin Haley added six points and Eli Wilson chipped in four points for Howe (5-4, 0-1), which is off until playing at Bonham on Jan. 4.

Bells 55, Blue Ridge 45

In Blue Ridge, Bo Baker scored 21 points as the Bells Panthers opened 11-3A play with a victory against Blue Ridge.

Blake Rolen added 16 points for Bells (11-2, 1-0), which starts play at the Eula Tournament on Monday.

Jonathan Garza scored 17 points to lead Blue Ridge (8-8, 0-1).

Gunter 53, Bonham 32

In Gunter, Kenny Burkholder had 23 points, seven rebounds and three steals as Gunter opened 11-3A play with a victory over Bonham.

Lucus O’Neal added eight points and five rebounds, Kaiden Pines scored eight points, Jackson Burkholder chipped in seven points for Gunter (13-2, 1-0), which will compete in the Anson Tournament beginning on Monday.

District 14-2A

Honey Grove 47, Tom Bean 33

In Tom Bean, the Tomcats opened district play with a loss against Honey Grove.

Tom Bean (2-10, 0-1) will compete in the Ector Tournament starting on Wednesday.