College Basketball Roundup — Austin College squads sweep Dallas

DALLAS — Roman Strickland had 24 points and seven rebounds as Austin College earned an 87-80 victory against University of Dallas in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference action.

Tristan Dick and Jackson Rennie each finished with 15 points, Jaylyn Cleamons scored 13 points and Jason Jones totaled eight points and eight rebounds for Austin College (3-5, 1-1), which is off until hosting Luther College on Dec. 30.

Louis Christinfano led six players in double figures with 15 points for Dallas (3-7, 1-2).

GAC

Southeastern Oklahoma State 72, Northwestern Oklahoma State 58

ALVA, Okla. — Adam Dworsky dropped a game-high 21 points to lead Southeastern to its ninth straight win of the season, downing Northwestern Oklahoma State in Great American Conference action.

It is the longest winning streak for the program since a run of 10 victories late in the 2018-19 season.

Dworsky was 8-of-13 from the field and added six rebounds and six assists while Jett Sternberger was next in line with 17 points, thanks to a 4-of-6 effort from beyond the arc, and Kellen Manek totaled 11 points and seven rebounds for Southeastern (9-1, 4-0), which is off until playing at Arkansas Tech on Dec. 30.

Women

SCAC

Austin College 79, University of Dallas 51

DALLAS — Sarah Putnicki had 17 points, 14 rebounds, three blocks and three assists as Austin College earned a victory against University of Dallas in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference action.

Sarah Gwin also finished with 17 points, Kacie West added 11 points, Natalie McCoy totaled 10 points, Carrie Johnson chipped in eight points and Naomi Anamekwe had six points and seven rebounds for Austin College (2-6, 1-1), which is off until facing Calvin University in Richardson on Dec. 30.

Alyssa Sullivan scored 12 points to lead Dallas (3-7, 1-2).

GAC

Northwestern Oklahoma State 71, Southeastern Oklahoma State 68

ALVA, Okla. — Chandler Kemp turned in a season-high 17 points to lead Southeastern Oklahoma State but it was not enough as Northwestern Oklahoma State earned a victory over the Savage Storm in Great American Conference play.

Kemp was 8-of-10 from the floor, leading four double-digit scorers. That group included Briley Moon, who finished with 15 points, Haiden Williams came off the bench and turned in 13 points and Kamryn Cantwell added 10 points for Southeastern (3-7, 1-3), which is off until playing at Arkansas Tech on Dec. 30.

Cantwell also led the Storm with seven rebounds and three assists.