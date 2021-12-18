Gunter beats Bells in an 11-3A defensive battle

BELLS — Coming off their best season in decades, the Lady Tigers have several key pieces back from a group which went undefeated in district play and reached the region final.

But even though some major contributors graduated, Gunter is still making it a point to cause problems defensively.

The latest effort to stay atop the district standings was a stingy 43-29 victory over Bells in 11-3A play.

It was the seventh time this season the Lady Tigers have held an opponent under 30 points.

“We definitely have a different identity than last year,” Gunter head coach Katie Stinton said. “Every time we step on the floor we’re going to get people’s best shot. When you can come away with a win on the road against a good team, you’re happy.”

Alyssa Tarpley had 16 points, five assists and five rebounds, Kinley Johnson chipped in seven points and eight steals and Lindsay Esnard and Rhyan Pogue each added five points for Gunter (10-6, 2-0), which hosts Bonham on Tuesday. After two games, only the Lady Tigers and Pottsboro are still perfect in district play.

Olivia Pedigo had 18 points and seven rebounds, Bailee Dorris totaled five points and nine rebounds and Hannah Bondarenko chipped in five points for Bells (11-6, 1-1), which plays at Blue Ridge on Tuesday.

“Liv was very efficient. She had a great game,” Bells head coach Rodney Ross said. “If we kept that team in the 40s we’d have a chance. The more experience we get with games like this, the better to be able to handle that pressure.”

Tarpley made a three-pointer from the top of the key with just over seven minutes to go in the game and Gunter had a 40-20 advantage. The Lady Tigers then went six minutes without scoring and Bells scored seven straight points — three buckets from Pedigo and a Bondarenko free throw — to get within 13 before Tarpley hit two free throws with 1:11 left.

The Lady Tigers continued to keep the clamps on Bells during the third quarter, forcing another seven turnovers and holding the Lady Panthers to just six points.

Gunter started the second half on a 9-2 run — Ryli Bracewell hit consecutive shots, Johnson connected on a three and Blakely Esnard had a putback — as the gap widened to 17 points and the margin heading to the fourth quarter was 19 when Tarpley scored in the final minute to make it 37-18.

Gunter was able to take the lead for good with a 9-0 run to close the first half.

Bells took its last lead as Pedigo scored underneath with 6:34 left in the second quarter but Rhyan Pogue followed with a three-pointer to give the Lady Tigers an 11-10 advantage.

Pedigo scored again, this time with 3:30 left in the half, and the Lady Panthers were down just 13-12 but Gunter was in the process of forcing nine turnovers in the quarter and that helped push the lead to 22-12 at the break.

Lindsay Esnard hit a three-pointer from the left wing, Tarpley scored on a drive, Skylar Pogue added a putback and Johnson took a steal in for a layup for the double-digit margin.

The only points Gunter had in the first six-and-a-half minutes came on two free throws by Tarpley with 4:43 to go in the opening quarter to make it a 4-2 game. Her layup with 1:26 on the clock was the first basket for the Lady Tigers and Blakely Esnard’s layin during the closing seconds cut it to an 8-6 margin heading to the second quarter.

Pedigo made three shots in the first quarter, the last giving the Lady Panthers an 8-2 advantage with just under three minutes left in the stanza.

“They certainly came to play. We came out flat,” Stinton said. “I wasn’t really happy with our energy.”