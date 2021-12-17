Girls Basketball Roundup — Pottsboro, Whitewright earn district wins

Herald Democrat

LEONARD — Aly Malone scored 20 points as Pottsboro stayed perfect in District 11-3A play with a 59-34 victory over Leonard.

Palyn Reid added 12 points, Autumn Graley totaled six points and six assists and Tessa Delacruz chipped in six points for Pottsboro (15-3, 2-0), which hosts Howe on Tuesday.

Whitewright 49, Howe 44

In Howe, Alice De Assumpcao scored 15 points as Whitewright edged Howe in district action.

Whitewright will host Leonard on Tuesday night.

Kendall Griffin scored 15 points, Landery Sanders added nine points, Teagan Stubblefield totaled eight points and Emery Snapp chipped in four points and seven rebounds for Howe (5-15, 1-1), which plays at Pottsboro on Tuesday.

District 10-5A

Princeton 60, Denison 29

In Denison, Kaelie Massenburg scored nine points during the Lady Yellow Jackets’ loss to Princeton in district action.

Jade Fry added seven points while Elle Morris and Alyssa Rhodes each chipped in four points for Denison (15-5, 0-2), which travels to rival Sherman on Tuesday.

McKinney North 60, Sherman 8

In McKinney, Evelyne Charske and Lily Ball each had three points during Sherman’s district loss against McKinney North.

Shamiah Johnson added two points for the Lady Bearcats (5-13, 1-1), who host rival Denison on Tuesday.

Kaelyn Hamilton scored 16 points for McKinney North.

District 9-4A

Sanger 52, Van Alstyne 23

In Van Alstyne, Lanie Thorpe and Kaelyn Miller each had six points during Van Alstyne’s loss against Sanger in district play.

Callie Blankenship added five points for Van Alstyne (9-8, 1-1), which plays at Richardson Pearce in a non-district contest on Monday.

Lexi Martin scored 18 points for Sanger (14-4, 1-0).

District 10-3A

Whitesboro 70, Callisburg 12

In Whitesboro, Olivia Hildebrand hit six three-pointers and totaled 29 points as Whitesboro stayed undefeated in district play with a victory over Callisburg.

Libby Langford and A'niyah Shaw each scored 11 points and Allison Muntz added 10 points for Whitesboro (14-4, 3-0), which is off until playing in the Leonard Tournament on Dec 27.

Abby Pollard scored eight points to lead Callisburg (3-9, 0-3).

District 13-2A

Muenster 75, Tioga 28

In Muenster, Erica Quintin made four three-pointers and finished with 16 points during Tioga’s district-opening loss against Muenster.

Tioga (6-12, 0-1) will host Chico on Tuesday.