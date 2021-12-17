Boys Basketball Roundup — Whitesboro wins to kick off 10-3A action

Herald Democrat

WHITESBORO — Torran Naglestad had 21 points, five assists, three steals and three rebounds as Whitesboro opened District 10-3A play with a 53-52 victory over Callisburg.

Jake Hermes totaled 15 points, 16 rebounds and three assists, Max Hinsley finished with six points, four rebounds and four assists, Kason Williams added five points, six steals and five assists and Mac Harper chipped in four points, seven rebounds and four steals for Whitesboro, which is off until playing in the Leonard Tournament on Dec. 27

Non-district

Gunter 68, Era 39

In Gunter, Kenny Burkholder had 18 points, five steals and four rebounds as Gunter defeated Era in non-district action.

Kaiden Pines scored 15 points, Jackson Burkholder added 11 points and Brock Boddie chipped in eight points and four rebounds for Gunter (12-2), which starts District 11-3A play by hosting Bonham on Tuesday.

Texoma Christian 52, Gainesville 26

In Sherman, Thomas Barnett had 26 points as Texoma Christian defeated Gainesville in non-district action.

Carson Russell added nine points and Cody Keller chipped in six points for Texoma Christian (7-3), which hosts Denton Calvary on Monday night.