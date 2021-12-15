Week 17 Texoma High School Football Preview

Jason Della Rosa
Herald Democrat
Gunter head coach Jake Fieszel and the Tigers play Franklin for the Class 3A Division II state championship on Thursday night.

Gunter vs. Franklin

What: Class 3A Division II State championship

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington

Broadcast: www.guntertexas.com

Records: Gunter 15-0; Franklin 15-0

Last week: Gunter won 47-12 against Lubbock Roosevelt; Franklin won 28-14 against Waskom

Series: First meeting

Players to watch: Gunter: WR Cole Lemons, DL Mason Peacock; Franklin: RB Bryson Washington, DB Malcolm Murphy

Notable: This is Gunter’s fourth appearance in the state title game in the past six seasons The Tigers took the crown in 2016 and 2019 and was the runner-up in 2017 … A win would give Gunter its second 16-0 season, joining 2016 … These are two of the 13 undefeated teams playing for a state championship. Gunter-Franklin is one of four undefeated title-game match-ups … This is Franklin’s third appearance in the title game, all in the past seven years. The Lions are seeking their first title … This is a match-up of teams that held the No. 1 and No. 2 spots in the 3A-Division II statewide rankings all season long … Franklin opened the season with a 27-20 win against Lorena, which faces Brock for the 3A Division I title.