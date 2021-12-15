Week 17 Texoma High School Football Preview

Gunter vs. Franklin

What: Class 3A Division II State championship

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington

Broadcast: www.guntertexas.com

Records: Gunter 15-0; Franklin 15-0

Last week: Gunter won 47-12 against Lubbock Roosevelt; Franklin won 28-14 against Waskom

Series: First meeting

Players to watch: Gunter: WR Cole Lemons, DL Mason Peacock; Franklin: RB Bryson Washington, DB Malcolm Murphy

Notable: This is Gunter’s fourth appearance in the state title game in the past six seasons The Tigers took the crown in 2016 and 2019 and was the runner-up in 2017 … A win would give Gunter its second 16-0 season, joining 2016 … These are two of the 13 undefeated teams playing for a state championship. Gunter-Franklin is one of four undefeated title-game match-ups … This is Franklin’s third appearance in the title game, all in the past seven years. The Lions are seeking their first title … This is a match-up of teams that held the No. 1 and No. 2 spots in the 3A-Division II statewide rankings all season long … Franklin opened the season with a 27-20 win against Lorena, which faces Brock for the 3A Division I title.