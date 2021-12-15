Tigers face Franklin in quest for third title in six years

GUNTER — The feeling hasn’t gotten old for the Tigers: every time they have gotten to this point the road traveled may be slightly different even though it once again ends on the same stretch of turf.

Gunter has seen the clock run out and felt joy but also heard the final whistle and been disappointed. There are no other emotional options when it is the final game of the season.

And in order to crown a champion, two of the best teams which have dominated since late August all the way through this meeting with Christmas right around the corner will face off in a match-up many predicted not just before a single snap was taken but almost immediately after the 2020 season ended.

The compilation of nearly four months work comes down to this as Gunter (15-0) faces Franklin (15-0) in the Class 3A Division II state title game at 7 p.m. on Thursday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

“I think you try to find a way to enjoy it as it’s happening — I’m proud of the kids and assistant coaches, the admin and the community,” Tigers head coach Jake Fieszel said. “At the same time, you let everyone understand there’s work to be done.”

The Tigers will be going for their third championship in six seasons to join the titles from 2016 and 2019 while the Lions are seeking their first crown in their third trip to the final since 2015.

Gunter also was the runner-up in 2017, so this fourth trip to the title game brings familiarity following a one-year absence.

“You have a good feeling of what things are like — we know how the locker room setup is and the bus ride over there,” Fieszel said. “We’ve done it enough now to be comfortable enough in those areas.”

Franklin, however, has designs on disrupting what has become the Tigers’ home away from home. The Lions have been No. 1 in the statewide rankings all season long with Gunter holding down the No. 2 spot every week.

“It’s an extremely evenly-matched game,” Fieszel said. “It’s cliché to say but it’s going to come down to who can put the ball in the end zone and who doesn’t have turnovers. At the end you want to say we pushed as hard as we could and gave it everything we had. Let the chips fall as they may.”

The Tigers reached the title game with a 47-12 victory against Lubbock Roosevelt in the semifinals. Ethan Sloan had nine carries for 80 yards and three touchdowns and also returned a kickoff 76 yards for a score while Hudson Graham ran 15 times for 114 yards and was 5-of-8 passing for 110 yards and a touchdown and Ashton Bennett totaled nine carries for 47 yards and a TD for Gunter, which held Roosevelt to 213 yards, all on the ground, and just one offensive touchdown after the Eagles came in averaging 50 points and 430 rushing yards.

Franklin is back in the title game for the second straight season. After Canadian beat Gunter, 33-8, in the semifinals, it was able to turn back the Lions for the championship with a 35-34 victory.

A missed extra point with just over four minutes remaining allowed Canadian to take the one-point lead when it scored on the ensuing drive. The Lions got to the Wildcats 41 with one second left but couldn’t get off a final Hail Mary attempt. Franklin notched almost 500 yards, including 294 yards on 47 carries.

“What I saw and everybody saw; they literally took Canadian down to the wire and they have almost the entire core back,” Fieszel said. “They’re going to be hungry.”

When Franklin made the 2015 3A Division II title game, it lost 33-21 against Waskom — which beat Gunter in the area round and was the last team to beat the Tigers before the state semifinals — as Waskom scored a pair of TDs in the fourth quarter to break a 21-all tie.

So the Lions are hoping the third time’s the charm as they attempt to cap off an undefeated season of their own.

Franklin’s path to the final was tougher than the Tigers. The Lions pulled out a 28-14 victory against Waskom after scoring two touchdowns in the fourth quarter when the game was tied at 14 heading to the final 12 minutes.

Bryson Washington had 18 carries for 150 yards and two touchdowns while Bobby Washington totaled 119 yards and a score on 12 carries and Malcolm Murphy added 14 carries for 55 yards and a TD.

It was one of the closer contests for the Lions — who have won 12 times by at least 20 points. Their toughest game was a 27-20 victory over Lorena, which will play for the 3A Division I title, in the season-opener. Eleven of the wins have been by at least 40 points and Franklin is averaging 57.5 points per game and scored at least 70 points four times.

“They are Slot-T based but they have athletes and can go spread and throw the ball,” Fieszel said. “They beat us in 7-on-7. We’re going to have to be ready for everything.”

Defensively, the Lions are allowing just 8.9 points per contest, including a streak of eight straight games in single digits leading into the state semifinals. Only Lorena and Cameron Yoe, in a 41-21 loss, have scored more than 15 points against Franklin.

The group is led by Washington, who was first-team all-state at defensive back last season, and Haze Tomascik, who was first-team all-state at linebacker as a junior.

“Very fast and athletic, disciplined and well-coached,” Fieszel said. “It’s going to be an absolute war. It’s going to take everything we have for four quarters and I think our kids are willing and able for that.”

Class 3A Division II State Championship

What: Gunter vs. Franklin.

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: AT&T Stadium