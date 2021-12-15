Southeastern men's basketball races past Seattle Pacific

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. — Jett Sternberger turned in 19 points and Ante Brzovic added a double-double as Southeastern Oklahoma State closed out its non-conference schedule with an 81-69 victory over Seattle Pacific at Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

It was the eighth straight victory for the Storm (8-1), which returns to Great American Conference play at Northwestern Oklahoma State on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Brzovic had his second straight double-double and his third overall with 16 points and 10 rebounds while also adding three assists.

Adam Dworsky was next with 14 points to go with five assists and five rebounds, Bobby Johnson added 13 points and Kellen Manek totaled eight points, 10 rebounds and five assists for Southeastern.