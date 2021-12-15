Pottsboro opens district with a victory against Whitewright

WHITEWRIGHT — It was a numbers game for the Lady Cardinals, who looked over at the opposing bench and saw just two subs. Pottsboro wanted to get up and down the court against a banged-up Whitewright squad that didn’t have a deep roster and in the second half was finally able to push the pace of play to the level it wanted.

“We wanted to speed the game up. If the possession count was high, it would be in our favor. Slowing things down would only help them,” Lady Cardinals head coach Aaron Bates said. “We didn’t start the game well at all. After calling that timeout and playing better after that, we were able to get things going.”

Pottsboro really turned up the defensive pressure starting in the third quarter and the Lady Cardinals defeated Whitewright, 48-35, in the District 11-3A opener.

“Controlled the tempo of the game and that was the difference,” Whitewright head coach David Guadiano said.

Palyn Reid scored 19 points, Brayli Simpson added 14 points and Tessa Delacruz chipped in six points for Pottsboro (14-3, 1-0), which travels to Leonard on Friday night.

Natalie Alexander had 12 points, Ashton Long added 11 points and Jy Johnson totaled 10 points for Whitewright, which plays at Howe on Friday.

The Lady Tigers, who were coming off winning the Sulphur Bluff Tournament, made just one substitution in the first half and then had to play the final 10 and a half minutes with six players due to foul trouble.

The turning point came in the third quarter when Pottsboro nearly held Whitewright scoreless for the entire eight minutes.

Long made a three from the left wing with 31 seconds left in the stanza to get the Lady Tigers on the board. By that time, Delacruz and Simpson — who hit two threes — led a 14-0 run for a 42-23 advantage.

It was a big enough cushion that even though Pottsboro managed to make just two shots and a free throw in the fourth quarter, Whitewright only got as close as 12 points on Long’s up-and-under with 3:52 remaining. That turned out to be the last basket of the game and Kara Nuemann’s free throw with just over three and a half minutes left was the final point.

Whitewright hung close through halftime and was down only 28-23 at the break.

Although the Lady Tigers never led in the second quarter, Alexander hit two free throws with 5:28 to go in the half that tied the score at 16. Pottsboro followed with a quick 7-0 burst, ending on a three-point play from Reid in the middle of the frame.

But the Lady Cardinals couldn’t widen the gap.

Alexander connected on a corner three and drilled a long two after Long scored underneath.

The score was even again at 23 but Pottsboro held the Lady Tigers scoreless the final 2:57 and Reid notched the final five points of the half to provide the margin going into the break.

The Lady Tigers had opened the game on a 9-0 run, holding Pottsboro scoreless for the first four minutes.

“We’ve got just one senior in the starting five,” Bates said. “They’re young and they’ve got to grow up and learn that every district game is going to be tough, no matter the opponent.”

Johnson had a pair of layups to kick things off and Alexander made a pair of shots, including a three-pointer, to cap the run.

Then it was the Lady Cardinals’ turn to dominate for the final three minutes of the quarter, ending with a 12-0 surge.

Simpson had two threes alternating around layups from Reid — the last coming right before the buzzer to give Pottsboro a 14-11 advantage.