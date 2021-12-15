Big moments still ahead for Gunter signees

GUNTER — One season is coming to an end and another has been underway for only a couple of weeks. But Hudson Graham and Blakely Esnard knew exactly where they were heading at their signing ceremony: Graham is joining Texas Tech for football and Esnard will go to Southern Nazarene for basketball.

For Graham, the next step in his football journey came one day before his high school career will end. He will look to help the Tigers win their second state title in three years when Gunter (15-0) faces Franklin (15-0) in the Class 3A Division II championship game.

“It’s gone by really fast but it’s been a really fun ride,” Graham said. “Hopefully we can go out with a bang. It’s really a blessing.”

Graham has gained 1,223 yards and 21 touchdowns on 129 carries and also completed 106-of-153 passes for 1,676 yards and 24 touchdowns with just four interceptions heading into his final game.

Graham chose the Red Raiders over UT-San Antonio, Hawaii, Army, Air Force and South Dakota State.

He is a three-star prospect ranked as the 88th-best safety in the country and the 165th player in Texas for the Class of 2022 by 247 Sports.

“I’m really grateful for the opportunity to achieve my dreams,” said Graham, who is the first Tiger football player to sign with a Power 5 program. “My mindset was I’m going to work so hard with any opportunity I get, whether it was Power 5 or not. I feel like I’m able to play at the highest level. When I got (the Tech offer) I knew I had to take advantage of it.”

During the recruiting process, teams showed interest in him at different positions — some wanted him to stay at QB, others saw him as a receiver and most wanted him on defense, which is a spot he rarely plays because of his important to the offense and the depth on one of the top teams in the state.

“All the teams asked if I can play multiple positions and I told them I would play whatever position they want,” he said. “I’m excited I’m not limited to one position. I know I’m capable wherever they want to put me.”

Graham committed to Texas Tech in June and then came a coaching change when Matt Wells was fired after eight games. Joey McGuire was hired to lead the program in early November.

“We met with the new coaches, met with Coach McGuire on a game-day visit. I knew I wasn’t committed to a specific coach because those changes can happen.”

As a junior, Graham was the District 8-3A (II) MVP after completing 110-of-162 passes for 2,009 yards and 20 touchdowns with six interceptions and running 95 times for 650 yards and 14 scores and Gunter went 14-1 with a state semifinal loss to eventual champion Canadian.

He jumped right into the starting lineup as a sophomore and shared the district’s Offensive Newcomer of the Year honor and totaled 485 yards and nine touchdowns on 106 carries and completed 62-of-103 passes for 915 yards and 17 touchdowns with five interceptions as Gunter went 15-1 and won the 3A Division II crown with a victory against Paul Pewitt.

Texas Tech went 6-6 this past season and 3-6 in the Big 12. The Red Raiders will face Mississippi State in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28.

Esnard made her pick of the Division II hoops program over Southeastern Oklahoma State, Oklahoma Baptist, Oklahoma Christian and Texas A&M-Commerce.

“I knew I could fit in that Division II portal,” she said. “Southern Nazarene wasn’t on my radar until this summer but once they were, that’s where I knew I wanted to be. It was family oriented.

Through 15 games this season, Esnard is averaging 13.7 points, 2.9 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals as the Lady Tigers are 9-6 overall and off to a 1-0 start in District 11-3A play. At point guard she has a motto to help her play bigger than you might expect.

“It’s heart over height,” Esnard said.

Gunter is trying to make another deep run after getting to the region final last season and coming up just short of the state tournament with a 26-6 record. It was the program’s first trip to the region final since 2002 and first time past the second round since 2008. Esnard was a first-team all-district selection as the Lady Tigers captured the 11-3A crown.

“People can expect it but it’s not guaranteed. Nothing is going to be given to us,” Esnard said. “You can have good players but that doesn’t mean you are going to be good. You have to put everything together as a team, build bonds and execute the game plan.”

She was a second-team all-district choice as a sophomore.

Southern Nazarene is off to a 7-4 start this season and is 2-2 in Great American Conference action. Last season the program won the GAC Tournament title with a 58-56 win over Southeastern Oklahoma State before losing to Texas A&M-Commerce in the NCAA South Central Region Quarterfinals, reaching the NCAA Division II Tournament for the first time. The Storm finished 12-8 overall in a COVID-19 shortened season.

Southern Nazarene went 17-10 overall and 14-8 in GAC play during the 2019-20 season.