Bells' Baker gives Lamar a ringing endorsement

BELLS — When it came to finding a place to play in college, Bo Baker wasn’t worried about competition. He wasn’t worried about a position switch. He just wanted to prove that no matter where he ended up, he belonged.

“I went to 13 camps over the summer,” he said. “When I went to Lamar’s camp that’s how I got on their radar. They offered me 75 percent scholarship and so I went on a visit. Took my visit and had a great time, enjoyed everything they had to offer. We were on the way back and a coach called and asked if it was okay if they came for an in-home visit the next day. We wondered why they didn’t just talk over the phone. Once they came up, they said that you may not have noticed but we were watching you the whole time on your visit and we saw a kid that we had to have and we are offering a full ride.”

When Baker heard that news, he felt there really wasn’t a decision to make or draw out the process any further.

“I’m a Cardinal,” Baker said. “It’d be stupid of me not to take it.”

Baker made it official when he signed with Lamar, choosing the Division I FCS program over Ouachita Baptist, Pittsburg State, West Texas A&M and East Central.

His versatility is a trait that was on display every Friday night for four years and carried into the recruiting process. Some teams felt he could stay at running back, others liked him at receiver and others viewed him as a defensive option in the secondary. Lamar listed him as an athlete instead of tied to a certain position.

“I think I’ll start out in the receiver room,” Baker said. “Lamar said we don’t know where we want you, we just want you on the team.”

He closed out his career with 1,397 yards and 13 touchdowns on 151 carries to go with five catches for 91 yards and three TDs and five two-point conversions and made 112 tackles with seven interceptions, returning one for a score and a pair of blocked field goals and a two kickoff return for TDs on special teams in helping Bells reach the region semifinals.

As a junior, he was again a first-team all-district pick after rushing for 1,573 yards and 19 touchdowns on 142 carries to go with eight catches for 202 yards and two TDs and 65 tackles with three interceptions and a kickoff return for a score.

During his sophomore year, which saw the offense go from the spread to the Slot-T, he shifted from receiver to running back and was first-team all-district with 182 carries for 1,062 yards and 10 TDs, four receptions for 81 yards and a score and 87 tackles with an interception and returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

As a freshman, Baker had 37 catches for 525 yards and nine touchdowns as a starting wideout.

In all four seasons, Baker helped the Panthers extend their current streak of playoff appearances to eight — which has quadrupled the old mark of two. During his sophomore and senior seasons, Bells made the region semifinals for the second and third time in school history — joining the 1989 squad.

Bells came up just short of reaching the region final for the first time after it lost 21-14 in overtime against Holliday the day after Thanksgiving.

The past three seasons the Panthers won at least nine games, a streak that had never been accomplished in program history, and only the teams in 1989 and 1997 won more games in a season.

“That was our goal coming in. We wanted to change the standard,” Baker said. “It wasn’t about just making the playoffs. We wanted to change the face of Bells football. To think I was a part of that and helped do that means a lot.”

Lamar went 2-9 this past season and 0-7 in the Western Athletic Conference. It was the program’s first season in the WAC after playing a COVID-19 shortened campaign in the spring as a member of the Southland Conference, going 2-4 all against conference opponents.

Lamar’s last winning season was in 2018, when it went 7-5 overall and lost in the opening round of the FCS Playoffs.