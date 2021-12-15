All-Texomaland Podcast Week 17 Football

Herald Democrat

Here comes another edition of the Herald Democrat Sports Podcast! Tune in and get a recap of Gunter's semifinal win, a preview of the 3A Division II title game and some early realignment talk.

