Week 16 Texoma High School Player of the Week
Adam Reed, Sr., LB, Gunter
Reed helped the Tigers advance to the Class 3A Division II state championship game for the fourth time in six seasons with a 47-12 victory in the semifinals against Lubbock Roosevelt. Reed finished with 11 tackles, four for a loss — including a pair on fourth down to end drives — as the Eagles were held to just 213 yards on 53 carries and their lowest point total of the season.
Week 1 – Greyson Ledbetter, Jr., RB, Whitesboro
Week 2 – Phoenix Grant, Jr., QB, Sherman
Week 3 – Johnny Dorpinghaus, Fr., RB, Tioga
Week 4 – Carter Scott, Soph., WR, Collinsville
Week 5 – Brock Baker, Jr., RB, Bells
Week 6 – Chase Sloan, Jr., QB, S&S
Week 7 – Major McBride, Soph., RB, Pottsboro
Week 8 – Kenneth York, Jr., LB, Whitewright
Week 9 – Caleb Heavner, Sr., QB, Denison
Week 10 – Gavin Bybee, Sr., RB, Van Alstyne
Week 11 – Jace Sanders, Jr., WR, Whitesboro
Week 12 – Jadarian Price, Sr., RB, Denison
Week 13 – Grady Waldrip, Jr., RB, Bells
Week 14 – Ethan Sloan, Jr., RB, Gunter
Week 15 – Hudson Graham, Sr., QB, Gunter