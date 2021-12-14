Week 16 Texoma High School Player of the Week

Herald Democrat
Reed

Adam Reed, Sr., LB, Gunter

Reed helped the Tigers advance to the Class 3A Division II state championship game for the fourth time in six seasons with a 47-12 victory in the semifinals against Lubbock Roosevelt. Reed finished with 11 tackles, four for a loss — including a pair on fourth down to end drives — as the Eagles were held to just 213 yards on 53 carries and their lowest point total of the season.

