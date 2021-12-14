Girls Basketball — Sherman starts 10-5A play with win over Rock Hill

Herald Democrat

Shamiah Johnson scored 22 points as the Sherman Lady Bearcats opened District 10-5A play with a 55-48 victory against Prosper Rock Hill at Bearcat Gymnasium.

Destiny Briscoe added 15 points and Lily Ball chipped in eight points for Sherman (5-12, 1-0), which plays at McKinney North on Friday night.

Wylie East 69, Denison 63

In Wylie, Jade Fry finished with 26 points during Denison’s loss against Wylie East in the District 10-5A opener.

Kaelie Massenburg added 11 points, Camryn Nixon chipped in eight points and Alyssa Rhodes and Elle Morris each totaled six points for Denison (15-4, 0-1), which hosts Princeton on Friday night.

Malayla Harold scored 24 points to lead Wylie East (9-5, 1-0).

District 10-3A

Whitesboro 53, Pilot Point 42

In Pilot Point, Olivia Hildebrand scored 24 points as Whitesboro defeated Pilot Point in district play.

Libby Langford and Allison Muntz each finished with nine points for Whitesboro (13-4, 2-0), which hosts Callisburg on Friday night.

Ava Delmast scored 12 points and Lindsey True chipped in 11 points for Pilot Point.

Ponder 69, S&S 33

In Sadler, Brenna Howard scored 10 points during S&S’ loss to Ponder in district action.

Kylee Lewis and Marlee Howard each added eight points and Cate Sloan chipped in five points for S&S (7-5, 0-2), which plays at Boyd on Friday night.

Kenzie Crider scored 20 points to lead Ponder (7-9, 1-0), which hosts Pilot Point on Friday.

District 11-3A

Gunter 58, Blue Ridge 21

In Gunter, Kinley Johnson scored 15 points as Gunter opened district play with a win against Blue Ridge.

Alyssa Tarpley added 14 points, Blakely Esnard totaled 13 points and Ryli Bracewell chipped in seven points for Gunter (9-6, 1-0), which travels to Bells on Friday night.

Kylie Mathers scored 13 points for Blue Ridge (1-11, 0-1).

Bells 55, Bonham 12

In Bells, Olivia Pedigo had 22 points and 11 rebounds as the Lady Panthers started district play with a victory over Bonham.

Bailee Dorris totaled 13 points, eight rebounds and seven steals, Hannah Bondarenko added eight points and five assists and Riley Rolen chipped in six points and seven assists for Bells (11-5, 1-0), which hosts Gunter on Friday night.

Howe 57, Leonard 45

In Howe, Kendall Griffin had 16 points and six steals as the Lady Bulldogs opened district play with a victory against Leonard.

Landery Sanders added 13 points, six steals and four rebounds and Teagan Stubblefield chipped in nine points for Howe (5-14, 1-0), which hosts Whitewright on Friday.

Leonard will host Pottsboro on Friday.

District 14-2A

Tom Bean 53, Bland 49

In Tom Bean, Emma Lowing scored 27 points as the Lady Tomcats held on to beat Bland in the district opener.

Lexi Shields added eight points, Kailey Vick totaled six points and Baylee Bean chipped in five points for Tom Bean (8-9, 1-0), which plays at Wolfe City on Friday night.

Connie Hughes scored 18 of her 24 points in the fourth quarter for Bland.