Boys Basketball Roundup — Bearcats beat Decatur; S&S tops Tom Bean

Herald Democrat

DECATUR — Kasai Burton had 20 points, five assists and four rebounds as the Sherman Bearcats topped Decatur, 55-42, in non-district action.

Vontrelle Sanders added 13 points and five steals, Zacoreion Harris totaled eight points, four rebounds and three assists and Elijah Chapman chipped in six points and seven rebounds for Sherman (9-7), which is off until hosting Denison to open District 10-5A play on Tuesday.

Whitesboro 59, Pottsboro 37

In Whitesboro, Torran Naglestad had 21 points, four assists and three rebounds as the Bearcats beat Pottsboro in non-district action.

Max Hinsley added 11 points and four rebounds, Mac Harper chipped in nine points and four rebounds and Jake Hermes totaled eight points, seven rebounds and three steals for Whitesboro, which starts District 10-3A play by hosting Callisburg on Friday night.

S&S 68, Tom Bean 44

In Sadler, Daymon Orr had 19 points, five rebounds and three steals as S&S defeated Tom Bean in non-district action.

Dylan Ridenour added 12 points and eight rebounds, Chase Sloan totaled eight points and Skyler Hogan and Eli Mahan each chipped in seven points for the Rams (7-7), who opened District 10-3A play at Boyd on Friday night.

Tom Bean hosts Detroit in non-district action on Friday.

Gunter 51, Collinsville 27

In Collinsville, Kaiden Pines had 15 points and four rebounds as Gunter defeated Collinsville in non-district action.

Kenny Burkholder added nine points and six rebounds, Brady Harris totaled eight points and 11 rebounds and Preston Tarpley scored eight points for Gunter (11-2), which hosts Era on Friday night.