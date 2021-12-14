Austin College punter James named first-team All-American

Herald Democrat

WACO — Austin College senior punter Tyler James has been named a first-team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association.

James, a first team All-American Southwest Conference pick this season, finished second in all of Division III in punting average at 42.24 yards per punt with a long of 76 yards, and pinned opponents inside their own 20-yard line 13 times.

He finished his Austin College career with a punting average of 41.7 yards per punt.

James wrapped up his career having been named a first team all-conference punter three times, after having previously earned that accolade twice when the 'Roos were in the Southern Athletic Association.