Storm’s Johnson latest to earn GAC hoops weekly award

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Bobby Johnson becomes the fourth consecutive different Storm player to earn Great American Conference men’s basketball Player of the Week honors after his performance against Oklahoma Baptist.

This marks the first time in GAC history that four different players from the same team have won the honor in consecutive weeks.

It is just the second time one team has accounted for four consecutive winners Southeastern’s Kevin Buckingham won three times and Kellen Manek had one during the 2018-19 season.

Johnson had a career-high 28 points by making 8-of-12 three-pointers in an 82-64 win over the Bison.

He joins Ante Brzovic, Adam Dworsky and Jett Sternberger as previous weekly winners.

Southeastern will be back in action when it hosts Seattle Pacific in a non-conference contest at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Bloomer Sullivan Arena.